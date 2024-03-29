24TH HAVANA FILM FESTIVAL Returns To New York This April

Festival features an exceptional program celebrating the diversity of voices and cultural expressions of Cuba and Latin America.
The 24th Havana Film Festival New York, a project of The American Friends of the Ludwig Foundation of Cuba, features an exceptional program celebrating the diversity of voices and cultural expressions of Cuba and Latin America.
HFFNY 2024 will run from April 12-18, 2024, with special events on April 10 & 11, featuring over 35 award-winning films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and Latino-Americans, many in their World, US, and NY premieres; accompanied by panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and other special events hosted by leading figures in Latin American cinema. All foreign-language films are subtitled in English unless specified.
HFFNY kicks off on Wednesday, April 10, at 2:45 pm with a free program honoring Nicolás Guillén Landrián as part of the festival's collaboration with Hofstra University. The Unseen Gaze: A Retrospective of Nicolás Guillén Landrián presents the significant restoration project unveiling the lost legacy of Cuba's pioneering black filmmaker, Nicolás Guillén Landrián. This restoration project sheds light on the forgotten contributions of Landrián while illuminating the dark realities that marginalized his work. Free and open to the public.
On Thursday, April 11, at 6 pm, HFFNY presents the virtual workshop Mastering Script Negotiation, Unlocking the Art of Negotiating Your Screenplay. Hosted by Lopera Sánchez, screenwriter and author of "Cómo negociar un guión" (How to Negotiate Your Script), this 3-hour masterclass invites participants to delve into the valuation of their creative work and discover innovative methods of approaching negotiations with industry professionals. The workshop is free of charge and will be conducted online in Spanish with simultaneous English translation. Participants are required to register in advance through HFFNY's website.
HFFNY rolls out the red carpet at Quad Cinema on Friday, April 12, at 6 pm, to officially welcome the directors and films competing for the Havana Star Prize, with the NY premiere of La Mujer Salvaje (Wild Woman) the award-winning film by scriptwriter and director Alán Gonzalez (Cuba). In a Havana slum, a woman survives a bloody fight between her husband and her lover. In a desperate attempt to spare her son from the scandal, she decides to run away with him, but a video of the incident has already gone viral.
HFFNY highlights the latest work of esteemed Cuban director Fernando Pérez, El Mundo de Nelsito (Nelsito's World), as the Centerpiece of this year's program, screening its NY Premiere on Sunday, April 14 at 8:40 pm. A poignant tale brimming with compassion and love, the film follows the titular Nelsito, an autistic teen who finds himself on a long road to recovery after an automobile accident.
The competition ends on Thursday, April 18, at 6:00 pm with the Havana Star Prize Awards Ceremony, followed by the Special Presentation of Sundance darling Igualada by Juan Mejia Botero, a powerful documentary that follows the journey of Afro-Colombian activist Francia Márquez as she challenges the status quo with a presidential campaign that inspires a nation to dream of a more equitable future.
HFFNY in partnership with the Cohen Film Collection presents Laughing through Rebellion: The Cine Libre of Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, the most comprehensive showcase of the Legendary Cuban Filmmaker Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, affectionately known as Titón. Delve into the cinematic brilliance of Titón with six of his iconic films, newly restored by the Academy Film Archive. Discover classics such as Fresa y Chocolate (Strawberry & Chocolate), La Muerte de un Burócrata (Death of a Bureaucrat), Los Sobrevivientes (The Survivors), La Última Cena (The Last Supper), Una Pelea Cubana Contra Los Demonios (A Cuban Fight Against Demons) and the short film El Arte Del Tabaco (6 min). The showcase offers an unparalleled opportunity to be immersed in the groundbreaking works of one of Cuba's most celebrated filmmakers.
Other special programs include Harmonies of the Americas: Celebrating Latin Music Legends, Past and Present, a vibrant homage to the rich tapestry of Latin music, featuring Cuban documentary La Leyenda de Arsenio by Rolando Almirante, Cuban documentary Santa Canción (Blessed Song) by Juan Carlos Travieso Fajardo, Colombian feature biopic Rebelión (Rebellion) by José Luis Rugeles, Brazilian documentary Aldo Baldin: A Life for Music by Yves Goulart, and U.S.-Colombian narrative short ¿Y la Calle Qué? by Dario Bolivar. HFFNY also celebrates short-form storytelling with a short film showcase on Tuesday, April 16 at 2:20 pm featuring La Gran Obra (Spain-US, Fiction) by Alex Lora, Jibaro (Cuba, Documentary) by Osmanys Sánchez Arañó, and Nube (Mexico-France-Hungary, Animation) by Christian Arredondo Narváez and Diego Alonso Sánchez de la Barquera Estrada.
HFFNY and Cinema Tropical present the 18 films that will be competing for the Havana Star Prize in the categories of Best Feature Film, Director, Screenplay, Actor/Actress, and Best Documentary. Havana Film Festival NY proudly announces our partnership with Cinema
DESPERTÉ CON UN SUEÑO / I WOKE UP WITH A DREAM
Pablo Solarz | Argentina-Uruguay | Fiction | 2023 | 80 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/16 @ 4:00PM- Director Pablo Solarz present for Q&A
PEDÁGIO / TOLL
Carolina Markowicz | Brazil-Portugal | Fiction | 2023 | 102 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/16 @ 6:00PM
MEMENTO MORI
Fernando López Cardona | Colombia-Germany | Fiction | 2023 | 112 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/17 @ 4:50PM
REBELIÓN / REBELLION
José Luis Rugeles Gracia | Colombia-Argentina-U.S. | Fiction | 2022 | 105 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/14 @ 4:45 pm followed by a Q&A with director José Luis Rugeles
LA HIJA DE LÁZARO / LAZARO'S DAUGHTER
Gustavo Fallas | Costa Rica-Spain | Fiction | 2023| 90 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/17 @ 7:00PM - Director Gustavo Fallas present for Q&A
BAJO UN SOL PODEROSO / UNDER A POWERFUL SUN
Enrique (Kiki) Álvarez | Cuba | Fiction | 2022 | 87 min | US PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/13 @ 6:40 pm followed by Q&A with director Kiki Álvarez
LA MUJER SALVAJE / WILD WOMAN
Alán González | Cuba | Fiction | 2023 | 93 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/12 @ 6:00 pm (Preceded by Opening Night Ceremony; followed by Q&A with director Alán González and Opening Night Party)
QUAD CINEMA: 4/12 @ 8:30 pm (Opening Night Encore Screening)
UNA NOCHE CON LOS ROLLING STONES / A NIGHT WITH THE ROLLING STONES Patricia Ramos | Cuba-Nicaragua | Fiction | 2023 | 92 min | US PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/16 @ 8:00PM - Director Patricia Ramos present for Q&A
HEROICO
David Zonana | Mexico-Sweden | Fiction | 2022 | 88 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/15 @ 8:50PM
EL CASO MONROY
Josue Mendez | Peru-Venezuela | Fiction | 2023 | 95 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/15 @ 5:00 pm followed by a Q&A with director Juan Carlos Travieso
AYAHUASCA NOW
Carlos Bruno Cejas | Argentina | Documentary | 2024 | 90 min | WORLD PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/13 @ 4:35 pm followed by Q&A with director Carlos Bruno & producer
Mario Stecher
EL CASTILLO
Martin Benchimol | Argentina-France | Documentary | 2023 | 80 min | NY PREMIERE QUAD CINEMA: 4/15 @ 3:20 pm
ALDO BALDIN: A LIFE FOR MUSIC
Yves Goulart | Brazil | Documentary | 2024 | 114 min | WORLD PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/14 @ 12:30 pm followed by Q&A with director Yves Goulart
NOSOTRAS / WE, THE WOMEN
Emilce Quevedo Díaz | Colombia | Documentary | 2023 | 70 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/14 @ 7:00 pm followed by a Q&A with director Emilce Quevedo
TRANSFARIANA
Joris Lachaise | Colombia-France | Documentary | 100 min | US PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/17 @ 9:00PM
LANDRIÁN
Ernesto Daranas Serrano | Cuba-Spain | Documentary | 2023 | 80 min | NY PREMIERE
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY (LEO A. GUTHART CULTURAL CENTER THEATER): 4/10 @ 4:20 pm QUAD CINEMA: 4/14 @ 3:00 pm
SANTA CANCIÓN / BLESSED SONG
Juan Carlos Travieso Fajardo | Cuba | Documentary | 2023 | 71 min | US PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/15 @ 5:00 pm followed by a Q&A with director Juan Carlos Travieso
TITO, MARGOT Y YO / TITO, MARGO & ME
Mercedes Arias, Delfina Vidal | Panama-Colombia | Documentary | 2022 | 92 min | NY PREMIERE
QUAD CINEMA: 4/13 @ 2:30 pm followed by Q&A with directors Mercedes Arias & Delfina Vidal
HFFNY offers discounted ticket prices through its selection of Festival passes.
