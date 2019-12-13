11 Year Old Triple Threat, Lauren Yeobin Park Lands 3 Shows! "Shine Holiday Spectacular Show" Tonight! Friday, December 13th at 8PM at The Playroom Theater, on Saturday, December 14th at Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall in American Protègè Winners Recital and beginning December 20th, "A Christmas Carol" in Bergen Performing Arts Center!

Tonight, December 13 at 8pm, is the "Shine Holiday Spectacular Show" at 151 W. 46th Street on the 8th floor.

Lauren joins the line-up that includes, Michelle Moughan, Arielle Marie Gieg, Jack Richman, Addison Valentino, Annie Delbridge, Lexi Paolino, Timothy Foley, Isabella Burke, Maddie Delbridge, Athena Psihudakis, Olivia Moore, Rachael McVey, Sydney Hirsch, Molly Lyons, Zoë Latanision, Payton Brinick.

Music Arrangement and Choreography by Jack Richman, Music direction by Steven McCasland and Directed and Produced by Leorah Haberfield

Tickets Available:

http://www.purplepass.com/shinespectacular

On December 14 at 7:30pm, Lauren is thrilled to perform at Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall in the American Protègè Winners Recital. She won First Place for Broadway Musical Theatre at American ProtInternational Vocal Competition 2019.

https://www.carnegiehall.org/en/Calendar/2019/12/14/American%20Protege%20Winners%20Recital%200730PM

Later this month, Lauren will play the part of Tiny Tim in Bergen Performing Arts Center's production of "A Christmas Carol".

"A Christmas Carol" is a musical interpretation of the Charles Dickens Christmas classic. Get in the spirit of the season and follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey through Christmas past, present, and future in this classic story. bergenPAC presents this special production. For the first time, local talent will shine in all of the roles.

This production will be Directed by Alexander Roland Diaz, Music Directed by Ben Boecker and Choreography by Rebecca Sonia

Performance dates and times will be:



Friday, December 20 @ 8:00pm, Saturday, December 21 @ 1:00pm & 4:30pm

Sunday, December 22 @ 1:00pm

Tickets available: https://www.bergenpac.org/events/detail/a-christmas-carol-5

Lauren most recently performed in Broadway Closeup: "I Won't Grow Up" at Merkin Hall in NYC and started performing musicals at the age of 7 and has continued professionally since. She performed in 16 musical theatre productions, two of them being Off-Broadway productions, including Annie in Annie, Maria in The Sound of Music, Jasmine in Aladdin, Young Fiona in Shrek Jr., and Becky/ Sarah Standby in A Little Princess U.S Premiere. She attended the Junior Theatre Festival in 2017 and 2018 and won the All-Star Award both times.

As a member of the Broadway Youth Ensemble, she has performed in the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall as a special guest in 'Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests,' and the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Lauren beat out over 250 contestants from both the U.S and Canada and won Second Place under the Musical Division and Honorable Mention under the Art Song Division for the 2019 Hal Leonard Vocal Competition. She won First Place in the 2019 Young Musicians Competition and performed in the Billy Johnson Auditorium at the Newark Museum. She won First Place in the 2019 Prima Volta Music Competition and performed in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. a??Most recently, she won First Place in the American Protege International Vocal Competition 2019 and will be performing at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall once again.

