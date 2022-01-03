spit&vigor Theatre Company Postpones Performances Of ECTOPLASM At The Players Theatre

Due to a positive case of Covid-19 among the cast, spit&vigor theatre company has postponed performances for their World Premiere of Ectoplasm, written and directed by Sara Fellini. The play, which was originally scheduled to run January 5-February 6, 2022, will now open on Thursday, January 13 at The Players Theatre.

Tickets ($52-$99) are available for advance purchase at www.spitnvigor.com. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

The new cast will feature Adam Belvo, Jillian Cicalese, Caitlin Dullahan-Bates, Federico Mostert, Sophia Radix, Drew Reilly, Florence Scagliarini, Raina Silver, and Nicholas Thomas.

Ectoplasm is set during a private seance at an intimate dinner party in 1912. Among the guests is a famous magician, based on the real-life Harry Houdini, hell-bent on using his knowledge of illusions to de-bunk spiritualism. A simmering love triangle between the two spiritual mediums and a Byronesque madame adds gasoline to the tense private affair, and a mysterious uninvited guest leads the party to question life and death itself.

Founded in 2015, spit&vigor theatre company is a non-profit theater company devoted to the development of new plays and spirited, innovative, phantasmagoric productions of existing work. Dedicated to makeshift, skin-of-your-teeth, ad hoc theater - bringing modern voices and perspectives to the wild, chaotic, irreverent, burlesque roots of theater. We have a special interest in gender issues, work and class issues, which we bring to all of our productions. We specialize in intimate theatrical productions in non-standard spaces.

spit&vigor's small roster of productions has been award winning and critically acclaimed, praised as "darkly humorous, deliciously ghoulish", "wrenching and visually eloquent", "irresistibly dramatic" and "legitimately upsetting" by the New York Times. In collaboration with Theatre4thePeople, spit&vigor was the recipient of the 2015 New York Innovative Theater Outstanding Premiere Production of a Play Award for In Vestments, their first production in a historic chapel at The West Park Presbyterian Church which included an Artist Support Grant from the Donn Russell Fund. spit&vigor has since gone on to earn The Players Theater Off-Broadway Artistic Residency, The Center at West Park's Artist Residency, IRT's 3B Residency, The Davenport space grant, and The Times Center space grant. They have also performed by special invitation at The Glitterbox Theater in Pittsburgh and the 2017 NOLA InFringe Festival. In 2019 they were invited by the descendants of a famous theatrical family, the Booths, for the first-ever full theater performance at The Players, the historic social club in NYC. www.spitnvigor.com