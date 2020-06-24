Zoom Premiere of A CONVERSATION WITH MY BROTHER Starring Austin Pendelton and More to Stream Next Weekend

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Caroline Grace Productions in association with the 2020 Theatre Company presents, a benefit for The Actors Fund, "A Conversation with My Brother" by Paul Navarra, a staged reading and zoom Premiere.

In lieu of purchasing a ticket, the company requests that audience members make a donation to the Actors Fund at http://actorsfund.org/donate.

Details:

Venue: Youtube Live

Two Performances:

July 3, 2020, 7:30pm EST

Watch on July 3: https://bit.ly/conversationone

July 5, 2020 7:30pm EST

Watch on July 5: https://bit.ly/conversationtwo

RSVP on Facebook: bit.ly/IcemanFBEvent

CAST LIST:

Dad (John Carillo Sr.) - Austin Pendelton*

Mom (Mrs. Carillo) - Jane Barish

John Carillo, Jr. - Mike Roche*

Andy Carillo - Justin Chevalier

Grace Carillo - Julie Hays*

David Carillo - Charles Anderson Black*

Grandma (Mom's Mom) - Marcia Haufrecht*

Grandpa Carillo - Arthur French*

Karen (John's girlfriend) - Holly O'Brien*

Director - Paul Navarra*

Stage Manager -- Marygrace Navarra

*denotes Actors' Equity Membership

