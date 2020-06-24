Zoom Premiere of A CONVERSATION WITH MY BROTHER Starring Austin Pendelton and More to Stream Next Weekend
Caroline Grace Productions in association with the 2020 Theatre Company presents, a benefit for The Actors Fund, "A Conversation with My Brother" by Paul Navarra, a staged reading and zoom Premiere.
In lieu of purchasing a ticket, the company requests that audience members make a donation to the Actors Fund at http://actorsfund.org/donate.
Details:
Venue: Youtube Live
Two Performances:
July 3, 2020, 7:30pm EST
Watch on July 3: https://bit.ly/conversationone
July 5, 2020 7:30pm EST
Watch on July 5: https://bit.ly/conversationtwo
RSVP on Facebook: bit.ly/IcemanFBEvent
CAST LIST:
Dad (John Carillo Sr.) - Austin Pendelton*
Mom (Mrs. Carillo) - Jane Barish
John Carillo, Jr. - Mike Roche*
Andy Carillo - Justin Chevalier
David Carillo - Charles Anderson Black*
Grandma (Mom's Mom) - Marcia Haufrecht*
Grandpa Carillo - Arthur French*
Karen (John's girlfriend) - Holly O'Brien*
Director - Paul Navarra*
Stage Manager -- Marygrace Navarra
*denotes Actors' Equity Membership