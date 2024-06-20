Zachary Noah Piser, Jodi Picoult, and More Set For 2024 International Thespian Festival

The full lineup of events has been revealed for the 2024 International Thespian Festival. The festival runs June 23-29, 2024. Highlights include appearances from Zachary Noah Piser, Jodi Picoult, Duncan SheikSteven Sater, and many more. Piser will be hosting the festival's opening ceremony on June 23.

Learn more about the full lineup here.

Summer’s premier teen theatre festival, the International Thespian Festival, is open to all theatre students and teachers. 

Grow your knowledge with interactive workshops on every aspect of theatre — onstage, backstage, and front-of-house.   Experience performances of all kinds: read-throughs and improv, student works and Shakespeare, one-acts, and full-scale main stage productions.  Showcase your talents through college auditions, BACKstage Challenge, and the Thespy® Awards. Plus, meet thousands of other Thespians, theatre educators, and working professionals and form lifelong friendships. 



