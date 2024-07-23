Zach Zucker's JACK TUCKER: COMEDY STANDUP HOUR To Return To Off-Broadway This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour, created and performed by Zach Zucker, will return to New York for a limited engagement in the Mainstage Theater at the Connelly Theater this fall.

Following two sold-out runs Off-Broadway, along with sold-out performances across London and LA, Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour will return to New York after performing at Edinburgh Fringe this August. This limited fall run will begin performances on Tuesday, September 3 through Saturday, September 14, 2024. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.connellytheater.org/home-jack-tucker.

After successful runs at the SoHo Playhouse; at Edinburgh Fringe; the Soho Theatre in London; Melbourne International Comedy Festival; Just For Laughs: Montreal, Moontower, and London; SXSW and the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker will make his Off-Broadway return with his award-winning, high-energy, absurdist, standup alter-ego: Jack Tucker.

A well-respected journeyman and bonafide legend on the Upstate New York regional comedy scene, Jack Tucker is the ultimate comedian's comedian. Fighting to save his marriage, regain the respect of his son, and pay off the countless loan sharks looking to collect their debts, Tucker will do whatever it takes to make you laugh. If the joke doesn't land, it's not because it isn't funny, you just didn't get it. Nothing can stop him, except himself.

Created and performed by Zucker, Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour is directed by Jonny Woolley, and co-devised by Woolley and Dylan Woodley.

A graduate of École Philppe Gaulier in France, Zucker is an award-winning, performer/producer based in London and LA. He is the creator of the Stamptown and one half of Norwegian-American, comedy duo, Zach & Viggo (with Britain's Got Talent winner, Viggo Venn) and runs the late-night, variety show Stamptown Comedy Night.

The schedule for Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour is as follows: Mondays through Saturdays at 7pm.

Tickets begin at $49 and are on sale now at www.connellytheater.org/home-jack-tucker.

ZACH ZUCKER

(Performer/Creator/Producer) is an award-winning performer and producer who's been touring the international comedy circuit for the past decade. He is the creator of Stamptown, the alter-ego of New York's greatest comedian Jack Tucker, and one half of Norwegian-American clown duo, Zach & Viggo. Zach has sold out shows at Netflix Is A Joke, Just For Laughs, Glastonbury, The Roxy, Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, O2 Arena, Comedy Central, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and Off-Broadway in New York City. He will appear in the TBS reboot of “The Joe Schmo Show,” stars alongside Kiernan Shipka in the MAX feature film Sweethearts, and frequently collaborates with funk-punk group, Thumpasaurus. As a producer he's worked with acts such as Jordan Gray, Randy Feltface, BriTANicK, Courtney Pauroso, Martin Urbano, Ike Ufomadu, and many more. He is a graduate of École Philippe Gaulier in France and has worked with Sacha Baron Cohen, David Cross and Rack Jackson, among others. Most importantly, Zach is a World War II history buff. He knows all 34 million soldiers in the Red Army by name and is currently working his way through the 3 million people who served in the British Army between 1940 and 1945. Zach is “bisexual”.

Comments