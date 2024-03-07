York Theatre Company to Present Liz Callaway In Gala Concert THEIR STORY GOES ON: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF THE YORK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company will present, as their Spring Gala a special one-night-only concert evening starring Broadway “Baby”, Liz Callaway in Liz Callaway: Their Story Goes On: A Musical Celebration of The York.

Callaway, accompanied by her longtime musical director Alex Rybeck, will take the stage at The Theater at St. Jeans for a special one-night-only gala concert. Liz Callaway: Their Story Goes On, A Musical Celebration of The York, will be presented on Monday evening, April 15, 2024, beginning at 7:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theater at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). The show will be directed by York's Associate Producing Director, Joseph Hayward.

The Spring Gala is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM, followed by a special VIP seated dinner and reception with the stars. VIP Tickets are priced at $500 (includes VIP seating and reception), $350 (show and reception) and $200 (show only). For further information, including sponsorship opportunities, please email Marie Grace LaFerrara at mlaferrara@yorktheatre.org. To make a reservation, please call the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday–Friday 12:00PM–5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

"We are delighted to welcome Liz Callaway back to The York," said Jim Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. "Liz is a longtime friend of the company, and made her York debut in 1987 with Sondheim's 'Marry Me a Little,' co-starring John Jellison. In 2020, she appeared in An Evening with Sheldon Harnick,and she's performed with us in any number of Oscar Hammerstein Galas and developmental readings. With the estimable Alex Rybeck at the piano, Their Story Goes On promises to be a spectacular evening, covering Liz's personal relationship with all sorts of writers who have been associated with The York, including Sondheim, Ahrens and Flaherty, Schwartz, Maltby and Shire and many more. We look forward to seeing you there!"

More about Liz Callaway

Tony Award nominee, Emmy winner and newly minted Grammy nominee Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She went on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, and The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little (at The York) and Brownstone. Regional and international credits include the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing, Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Vietnam, Australia, China, and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. The Grammy-nominated To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim marks her eighth solo recording. www.lizcallaway.com