York Theatre Company Presents BROADWAY'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK With Karen Mason

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in Wednesday, November 18 at 7 PM.

York Theatre Company will be presenting Karen Mason as part of their Great American Songbook series on Wednesday, November 18th at 7pm.

Directed by MAC Award Winner Barry Kleinbort.

MUSIC DIRECTOR

Alex Rybeck



ENCORE PERFORMANCES



Thursday, November 19

at 2:30pm (EST)



Friday, November 20

at 7:00pm & 10:00pm (EST)



Saturday, November 21

at 2:30pm & 7:00pm (EST)

TICKET PRICING:

$20 per Cabaret

$16 York Members

$12 York Plus! Members

Purchase tickets HERE!

See a sneak peak below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You