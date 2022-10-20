Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Yale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book Shop

Jar of Fat is an absurdist comedy that explores desire, ugliness, and beauty.

Oct. 20, 2022  
Seayoung Yim's Jar of Fat, the 2022 Yale Drama Series Prize Winner, will receive a staged reading at New York City's Drama Book Shop on Monday, October 24th. The reading will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy and will feature Zoe Kim, Narea Kang, Annie Yim, Christina Liang, Ina Chang, Sophia Skiles, Clew, Roger Yeh, Ariel Estrada and Michael K Hisamoto.

Jar of Fat is set in a fantastical fairytale world, where two Korean American sisters are deemed too fat to fit in their family grave. Will the sisters' close bond survive under the pressure of their community and fretful parents, who will spare no effort to get them tinier? Jar of Fat is an absurdist comedy that explores desire, ugliness, and beauty.

In a historic first, this year's Prize, which has traditionally been decided by one award-winning playwright, was decided by a body of six judges who read over 250 plays each - all past winners of the Prize themselves. The six former Prize-winning panelists were 2008 winner Neil Wechsler for Grenadine, chosen by Edward Albee; 2009 winner Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig for Lidless, chosen by David Hare; 2010 winner Virginia Grise for blu, chosen by David Hare; 2017 winner Jacqueline Goldfinger for Bottle Fly, chosen by Nicholas Wright; 2018 winner Leah Nanako Winkler for God Said This, chosen by Ayad Akhtar; and 2021 winner Rachel Lynett for Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson), chosen by Paula Vogel.

The Yale Drama Series is an annual international open submission competition for emerging playwrights who are invited to submit original, unpublished, full-length, English language plays for consideration. All entries are read blindly. The Yale Drama Series is funded by the David Charles Horn Foundation.


