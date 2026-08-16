Write Club's 2nd Annual Summer Playfest Returns This August

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WRITE CLUB's 2nd Annual Summer Playfest will run August 28th, 29th, and 30th, 2026 (four performances total), at Target Margin Theater, 232 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11220, in Sunset Park. The festival is produced by WRITE CLUB and Lead Producer Isabelle Chirls. Playfest is WRITE CLUB's short-play festival, giving emerging NYC-based playwrights and directors the resources, venue, and support to bring fully staged (not workshopped) short plays to a live audience, each running 10 to 25 minutes and featuring a cast of 1 to 4 actors. The festival grew out of WRITE CLUB, an artist collective founded in April 2024 by Ethan Manuel Homen and Akari Alishio, built around closing the gap in access to traditional theater spaces for writers from marginalized backgrounds. Last year's inaugural Playfest sold out.

This year's selected plays are:

Girltar Center, written by Cori Diaz, directed by Em Hausmann

Ne Me Quitte Pas, written by Chris Gonzalez, directed by Adri Bollinger

Globlord, written by Jason Wang, directed by Alexandra Haddad

Trailer Treasure, written by Bella Cvengros, directed by Vivian Farahani

Infinite Leg, written by Annie Rasiel, directed by Katy Early

The creative team includes Ethan Manuel Homen (Creative Director), Akari Alishio (Head of Operations), Isabelle Chirls (Lead Producer), Mawahib Ismail (Head of Marketing), Miki Kainuma (Marketing), Sean Lillis (Tech Manager and Scenic Designer), Sophie Lynd (Lighting Designer), Oliver Stamatatos (Videographer), and Kennedy Finke (Graphic Designer). Tickets are $25.00 and available now at writeclub.nyc/tickets/writeclub.

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