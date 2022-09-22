World Premiere of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS to be Presented at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 in November

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS, a new play by Julia May Jonas, directed by Annie Tippe, which will begin performances Saturday, November 19 and run for six weeks only through Saturday, December 31 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, December 5.

YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS will feature Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak.

In the sanctuary, hallways and rec rooms of a liberal parish, Brian (Savidu Geevaratne) angles for power, Addie (Mia Pak) attempts transfiguration, and Beatrice (Annie Fang) battles with obscurity. Meanwhile Kat (Hannah Cabell), the youth pastor, can't stop gazing into the troubled eyes of her congregant Chris (Cole Doman). Featuring original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong, YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is a bracingly funny and slyly devastating collision of coming-of-age eroticism and religious ecstasy.

YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS will have sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Wendy Yang, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Stowe Nelson, and original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Karen Evanouskas is the Stage Manager.

JULIA MAY JONAS is a writer and founder of the theater company Nellie Tinder. Her theater work has been presented/developed with The Bushwick Starr, New Georges, Ars Nova, Target Margin, PRELUDE, The Great Plains Theatre Conference, Montclair State New Works Initiative, NACL, and others. Her debut novel, Vladimir, was published in February 2022 by Avid Reader Press and was named "Best Book of 2022 (so far)" by Time Magazine, New York Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Town & Country, Esquire and NPR as well as selected as a New York Times Editor's Pick. Julia has taught at Skidmore College and New York University, and lives in Brooklyn with her family. Your Own Personal Exegesis marks her Lincoln Center Theater debut.

Annie Tippe is a director and creator of new work, music theater, and film. Recent theater credits include the premiere of Dave Malloy's Octet at Signature, for which she won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Direction and was named an SDC Callaway Award Finalist. Other credits include the premiere and subsequent tours of Dave Malloy's award-winning Ghost Quartet, Britta Johnson's Life After (Goodman; Jeff Award Nominee), the premiere of Leslye Headland's Cult of Love (IAMA Theatre Company), Bess Wohl's Continuity (Goodman), Tony Meneses' The Hombres (Two River), James + Jerome's INK (co-directed with Rachel Chavkin, Under the Radar/Met Museum) as well as THE CONVERSATIONALISTS (Bushwick Starr). Her film Help Me Marry, which she wrote and directed, recently won Best Narrative Short at the Lower East Side Film Festival. She is a former Ars Nova Director-in-Residence, Drama League Directing Fellow and an alumnus of the Williamstown Directing Corps. Upcoming shows include the premiere of Molly Beach Murphy and Jeanna Phillips' Cowboy Bob (Alley Theatre, 2023). Your Own Personal Exegesis marks her Lincoln Center Theater debut. annietippe.com

In addition to YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS, Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, beginning performances Thursday, October 27 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater ahead of a Monday, November 21 opening night. This spring, Lincoln Center Theater will produce Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances on Thursday, March 9 and open on Thursday, April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions, to be announced, at both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters. This fall, LCT is also co-producing the Broadway debut of celebrated playwright Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, directed by Kenny Leon. It will begin performances on Friday, November 11 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the newly inaugurated James Earl Jones Theatre.

LCT debut. Broadway: The Father, A Man for All Seasons. Off-Broadway includes The Underlying Chris, Fairview (2019 Pulitzer Prize), Venus, The Moors (Lucille Lortel nomination), Men on Boats, Grounded (Drama Desk nom), 3C, Compulsion. Regional: world premieres of The Moors; Marie Antoinette; Compulsion; Sarah Ruhl's Three Sisters and In the Next Room, or the vibrator play. TV includes "Law & Order," "The Blacklist," "Madam Secretary," "The Good Fight," "Mr. Robot," "The Leftovers." Film: Thine Ears Shall Bleed (upcoming), The Surrogate, Luce. Writer/director of Lost Nation (short film). Education: MFA, NYU.

LCT debut. In Chicago, Cole has worked with Drury Lane Oakbrook, Chicago Shakespeare, Chicago Dramatists, and studied at the School at Steppenwolf under Amy Morton, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Michael Patrick Thornton, and more. He made his film debut as the titular role in the critically acclaimed Henry Gambles Birthday Party, directed by Stephen Cone. He can also be seen in Uncle Frank (Sundance 2020, Amazon Studios) as young Frank Bledsoe (played by Paul Bettany) from writer/director Alan Ball. On television he has appeared in "Gossip Girl," "Modern Family," "Law & Order: SVU," "Chicago PD," "Equal" and "Shameless." This fall he will return to "Gossip Girl" for season 2 and recur on Showtime's forthcoming series "Let the Right One In." He developed and stars in the short film Starfuckers, directed by Antonio Marziale (Sundance Film Festival and Berlinale 2022). Most recently, he wrapped shooting the lead role in Matt Fifer's sophomore feature, Treatment, produced by AMC's Shudder. He is currently in production on Vuk Lungulov-Klotz's debut feature Mutt, executive produced by Silas Howard, and pre-production for Zia Anger's My First Film.

ANNIE FANG

LCT debut. Off-Broadway: SHHHH (Atlantic Theater Company). Select regional: Thrive (American Shakespeare Center), This Is The Week That Is (1812 Productions), SHIP (Azuka Theatre), Man of God (InterAct Theatre). @thefatpecan

SAVIDU GEEVARATNE

LCT and Off-Broadway debut. Last spring, he graduated from NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway. Past projects include As You Like It, Spring Awakening, Head over Heels, An Experiment (devised piece dir. by Tiffany Rachelle Stewart) and a number of original musical collaborations with graduate musical theatre writers. He spent his summers singing up and down Cape Cod as part of "Hyannis Sound," a professional a cappella group.

@the_savidoodle_

MIA PAK. LCT3: In the Green. Theater includes Suffs (The Public Theater), A View From the Bridge (The Western Stage), Heathers: The Musical (Pacific Repertory Theatre), Riddle of the Trilobites (Flint Repertory Theatre), and Much Ado About Nothing (Interlochen Shakespeare Festival).