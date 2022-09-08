Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Premiere of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel Begins Performances Tonight

Opening night will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Yonder Window Theatre Company and Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott's play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St). Tickets are $25- $75 and can be purchased by visiting YonderWindow.co.

Facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when a chance encounter gives birth to an innocent lie it could unravel everything.

The cast includes Dominic Fumusa (Showtime's "Nurse Jackie"; Film: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Broadway: Wait Until Dark), Abigail Hawk (TV's "Blue Bloods"), and Jessica Pimentel (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), the understudies are Justin Adams (TV: "The Affair") is Jessica Digiovanni (MCC's Seared, MTC's Close Up Space).

The creative team includes set and costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco; lighting design by Robin A. Paterson; sound design by John Gromada, the intimacy director is Judi Lewis-Ockler and casting is by JZ Casting. The production stage manager is Merrick Williams, production management is FIVE OHM, and LDK Productions is the general manager.

JASPER won the TRU New Voices Award in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Yonder Window Theatre Company produced an AEA industry staged reading in collaboration with Adelaide Raleigh Productions and Boz and the Bard Productions.

Grant MacDermott

(Playwright) Plays include: The Play About The Head Transplant (Bay Area Playwrights Festival Semi-Finalist 2019, Wordsmyth Festival Semi-Finalist 2019), without you but also with you too as well (Play Penn Semifinalist 2017), An Independent Study on Race and the Brain (O'Neill Playwright's Festival Semi-Finalist 2014, PlayPenn Semi-Finalist 2015), and Like a Queen or Whatever (Project Y, Jersey City Theater). His most recent ten-minute play Playwright A Departure was named one of the Best 10-Minute Plays of 2019 and has been published by Smith and Kraus. Other works include Dinner (Project Y, published by Indie Theater Now), Kings Richard (Boston Theatre Marathon), Sit Down, Daisy (Nylon Fusion Theatre, Barrow Group), What Men Do Alone On Islands (Come As You Are Festival), 10 Reasons Why Hamlet is Totally Gay (Edinburgh Fringe Festival). He has been a part of Interim Writers Writing Collective, Project Y Writers' Fellowship, and Athena's Writing Fellowship. He is originally from New Jersey.

Katie McHugh

(Director) is an award-winning international theatre director, producer, and educator specializing in devised and experimental theatre and the development of new work. She is the Artistic Director and Founder of Yonder Window Theatre Company, based in New York. Katie holds a BA in Theatre from Florida State University and an MFA in Directing from The New School for Drama. She is the Founding Director of the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company and Co-Founder of the Teen Shakespeare Conservatory. In 2020, Katie and her team, under the banner of Yonder Window, worked to create Stagepunch.com, a platform for mentoring young artists pursuing a performing arts career. Katie and Grant have developed and worked on over a dozen of Grant's plays over the 5 years since they first began their collaboration as Director and Writer with Jasper. For a full bio, including selected directing credits, visit https://yonderwindow.co/katiemchugh.

YONDER WINDOW THEATRE COMPANY

is dedicated to the exploration of cross-cultural relationships on and off stage. Through the development of new and devised work, we give space for artists to realize their vision. Our global collaborations shine light through unexplored windows to expand perspectives both creatively and socially.

Lisa Dozier

(Executive Producer) is the founder of LDK Productions, a New York City-based theatrical general management and producing firm. Select recent/current credits: Little Girl Blue (Off-Broadway), Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo (Off-Broadway), Be More Chill (Broadway, Off-Broadway, London), the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways, Skates: A New Musical (Chicago), A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur (Off-Broadway), A Letter to Harvey Milk (Off-Broadway, London). Projects in development include Anthony Rapp's Without You in collaboration with Royal Family and Edie Brickell's 38 Minutes. She was the founding producing director of the regional theatre Miami New Drama and is a professor of practice at the University of Florida. LDKProductions.com

THE PERSHING SQUARE SIGNATURE CENTER

the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar.  For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals.


Bruce McCulloch Announces Return Off-Broadway Run of BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITYBruce McCulloch Announces Return Off-Broadway Run of BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITY
September 8, 2022

Comedian, actor, writer, director and Kid in The Hall, Bruce McCulloch announces the off-Broadway return of his much-loved, one-man show, Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, running October 14-29 at SoHo Playhouse following his two-week run in June. 
Laura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

MANHATTAN REPERTORY THEATRE is pleased to announce the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms' POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Casting will be announced shortly. POWERHOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd St., NYC).
Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre ReleasesJessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre Releases
September 8, 2022

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a new slate of six Audible Original theater titles, debuting exclusively on Audible on September 8, 2022. These releases continue to deliver the theater experience to a wider audience, through audio.
SENTENCED TO A LIFE WITHOUT MUSIC, An Evening Of One-Act Plays By Incarcerated Writers, Comes to The Wild Project This MonthSENTENCED TO A LIFE WITHOUT MUSIC, An Evening Of One-Act Plays By Incarcerated Writers, Comes to The Wild Project This Month
September 8, 2022

Voices Inside in collaboration with Nylon Fusion Theatre Company and Pen America present Sentenced To A Life Without Music, an evening of one-act plays by incarcerated writers. This special limited engagement will be presented at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), September 21-25. 
World Premiere Of MY ONLINESS Opens Tonight At New Ohio TheatreWorld Premiere Of MY ONLINESS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre
September 7, 2022

One-Eighth Theater, New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater's world premiere of MY ONLINESS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre.