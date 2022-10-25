World Premiere of Erica Schmidt's LUCY to be Presented by Audible Theater in January 2023

Audible Inc. will present the world premiere of Lucy, written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth). Performances of the limited five-week-only engagement will begin Saturday, January 28, 2023 with an official opening on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Casting and ticket information for the production will be announced at a later date. Lucy's creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting by The Telsey Office. David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

"Lucy, our newest Audible Original, accomplishes what we aim to do in all our theatrical storytelling: it examines a nuanced human experience, incites an emotional reaction, and keeps you visiting its plot complexities long after the final scene," said Kate Navin, Head of Audible Theater. "As we approach Audible Theater's 5th anniversary, this dynamic project perfectly encapsulates this seminal moment; we are thrilled to bring Lucy to the stage and in audio where we can introduce it to worldwide audiences."

Prior to Lucy, Audible Theater's next production, the world premiere of Good Enemy, begins performances tonight at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew, Good Enemy opens Sunday, November 6 in a limited five-week-only engagement. The cast features Ron Domingo (The American Pilot, "As The World Turns"), Obie Award winner Francis Jue, Tim Liu ("Nepotism"), Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Emojiland), Alec Silver (Temping), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), and Jeena Yi (Network, Somebody's Daughter).

Audible Theater and Ma-Yi Theater Company are pleased to host an Anti-Asian Violence Forum after the Tuesday, November 1 performance of Good Enemy, featuring attorney Amy Hsieh and Yasmeen Hamza, Executive Director of Womankind.

Both Good Enemy and Lucy will also be released as Audible Originals, extending their reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

ABOUT LUCY

Ashling is every busy parent's dream-a professional nanny with warmth, experience, and a sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young daughter and infant son, things start feeling just a little...off. Is Ashling an unstable, gaslighting troublemaker, or are Mary's stressful work schedule and lack of sleep playing games with her own sanity? At once hilarious and harrowing, Erica Schmidt's Lucy explores the wild range of emotions that new parents go through, and asks if we can truly trust others to have our children's best interests at heart.

(Director/Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter and theatre director. Her theater works includes the adaptation of Cyrano in collaboration with The National that she directed at The Goodspeed and Off-Broadway at The New Group. She directed and adapted MacBeth which ran at Seattle Rep and off Broadway at the Lucille Lortel and HTP for which she received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Revival and a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Revival; MacBeth is now published by DPS. Schmidt wrote and directed All the Fine Boys for The New Group; now published by Samuel French. She directed Richard 2 with Robert Sean Leonard (The Old Globe); Turgenev's A Month In The Country with Taylor Schilling and Peter Dinklage (Classic Stage Company); Humor Abuse (co-creator/writer and director, Lucille Lortel Award - Manhattan Theatre Club, Philadelphia Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theatre, Seattle Rep and The Taper); Rent (Tokyo); Gary Mitchell's Trust (The Play Company, Callaway Award nomination); As You Like It (The Public Theater/NYSF, chashama; New York International Fringe Festival Winner for Best Direction); Debbie Does Dallas (wrote the adaptation and directed Off-Broadway for The Araca Group); Princess Grace Award recipient 2001. As a screenwriter, Erica adapted Cyrano for Joe Wright to direct for Working Title starring Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard (Francis Jue) makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections...affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.

Good Enemy features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Casting by X Casting Victor Vazquez, CSA. Merrick AB Williams is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Tickets from $35 for Good Enemy are on sale now.

Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer $20 mobile rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Masks are encouraged but not required for patrons at the Minetta Lane Theatre except for the following MASKS REQUIRED performances:

· Sunday, October 30 at 3pm

· Thursday, November 10 at 7pm (TDF Open Caption Performance)

· Sunday, November 13 at 3pm

· Sunday, November 20 at 3pm

· Sunday, November 27 at 3pm

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 760,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.