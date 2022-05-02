World Premiere of Billy Hipkin's PRINCE CHARMING, YOU'RE LATE to be Presented at Theatre Row

TigerBear Productions will present the World Premiere of Prince Charming, You're Late, written and performed by Billy Hipkins (The ALSO-RAN (For the BENEFIT of Miss JENNIE GOURLAY) and directed by Perry Dell'Aquila (I Never Promised You...Rose Garden at The Triad) at Theatre Two at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036), June 29-July 23. Performances will take place on Wednesday, June 29 at 7pm, Thursday, June 30 at 7pm, Friday, July 1 at 8pm, Saturday, July 2 at 2pm, Tuesday, July 5 at 7pm, Wednesday, July 6 at 7pm, Thursday, July 7 at 7pm, Friday, July 8 at 8pm, Saturday, July 9 at 2pm, Sunday, July 10 at 7pm, Monday, July 11 at 7pm, Wednesday, July 13 at 7pm, Thursday, July 14 at 7pm, Friday, July 15 at 8pm, Saturday, July 16 at 2pm, Sunday, July 17 at 7 pm, Monday, July 18 at 7pm, Wednesday, July 20 at 7pm, Thursday, July 21 at 7pm, Friday, July 22 at 8pm, and Saturday, July 23 at pm. Tickets ($25-$75) may be purchased in advance at www.tigerbearproductions.com. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Once upon a time a boy named Billy waited patiently for his Prince Charming to rescue him from his life among the commoners, so they could live happily ever after in some far off kingdom where there would be lots of waltzing. And princess dresses. Many years passed before one day, Billy's Prince finally arrived, in the flesh! He was a noble, handsome, and downright charming man. Half Billy's age and straight as an arrow.

Prince Charming, You're Late is Billy's true life fable. A one-man middle-age-ed cautionary tale warning us to be careful who you crush on, or you might just get crushed

Billy Hipkins (Writer/Performer) appeared on Broadway for ten whole weeks in Anna Karenina, The Musical, toured as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and had lines on every soap opera that began with a vowel. His first solo show, The ALSO-RAN is viewable on his YouTube channel (along with several Miss Lindsey Graham videos. Why yes, that was him). When not posting snarky/informative videos, he happily works in Broadway wardrobe departments-27 shows to date. Billy is not actively looking for Prince Charming, but he would love to meet someone willing to help fund his little writing habit.

Perry Dell'Aquila (Director) was recently awarded Best Director by the Anatolian Film Awards for the web series Look In My Eyes. The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYU Film, Shubert Organization, Member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts since 1990. Directed shows for The Fresh Fruit Festival, Emerging Artist Theatre, United Solo Festival. Shows include The ALSO-RAN (For the BENEFIT of Miss JENNIE GOURLAY), Hurricane Alanna, Born Again Pagan at Don't Tell Mama, and I Never Promised You...Rose Garden at The Triad.