Works by Over 2 Dozen Literary Artists to be Performed in the LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Works by over 2 dozen literary artists will be performed in Theater for the New City's 25th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which will be mounted virtually for the first time May 22 to 24, 2020. All events and performances will be seen on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

POETRY & READINGS (curated by Lissa Moira)

Jim Feast

Coni Koepfinger

Ron Kolm

Tsaurah Litzky

Prince A. McNally

Valery Oisteanu

Howard Pflanzner

Jonathan Fox Powers x/ Paige Cutrona

Lola Rodriguez

Bob Rosenthal

Elizabeth Ruf

W.H. Jiggers Turner

Chocolate Waters

Susan Yung

Lissa Moira

Richard West

Selma Blitz

Brianna Bartenieff

Bina Sharif

David Zen Mansley

Jeffrey Cyphers Wright

Jonie Fritz Zosike

Larry Myers

Lois Kagan Mingus

Robert Hieger

Toni Hart

The festival will be carried on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net, from 6:00 PM Friday, May 22 to 11:59 PM Sunday, May 24. Attendees will be able to select disciplines and artists from the website's online timetable and index.

The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts started in 1996 as a three-day, indoor and outdoor multi-arts festival intended to demonstrate the creative explosion of the Lower East Side and the area's importance to culture and tourism for New York City. It employed two theater spaces at TNC plus the block of East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues. For the past 24 years, it has been organized by Theater for the New City and a coalition of civic, cultural and business leaders and presented free to an average attendance of 4,000. This year, with obligatory separation caused by Coronavirus, it is being mounted entirely on the theater's website to show the world how the pandemic will not quench the artistic output of this fabled neighborhood. Over 150 performing groups and artists of all disciplines are participating.





