Works by Over 2 Dozen Literary Artists to be Performed in the LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Works by over 2 dozen literary artists will be performed in Theater for the New City's 25th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which will be mounted virtually for the first time May 22 to 24, 2020. All events and performances will be seen on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net.
POETRY & READINGS (curated by Lissa Moira)
Jim Feast
Coni Koepfinger
Ron Kolm
Tsaurah Litzky
Prince A. McNally
Valery Oisteanu
Howard Pflanzner
Jonathan Fox Powers x/ Paige Cutrona
Lola Rodriguez
Bob Rosenthal
Elizabeth Ruf
W.H. Jiggers Turner
Chocolate Waters
Susan Yung
Selma Blitz
Brianna Bartenieff
Bina Sharif
Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
Jonie Fritz Zosike
Larry Myers
Lois Kagan Mingus
Robert Hieger
The festival will be carried on the theater's website, www.theaterforthenewcity.net, from 6:00 PM Friday, May 22 to 11:59 PM Sunday, May 24. Attendees will be able to select disciplines and artists from the website's online timetable and index.
The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts started in 1996 as a three-day, indoor and outdoor multi-arts festival intended to demonstrate the creative explosion of the Lower East Side and the area's importance to culture and tourism for New York City. It employed two theater spaces at TNC plus the block of East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues. For the past 24 years, it has been organized by Theater for the New City and a coalition of civic, cultural and business leaders and presented free to an average attendance of 4,000. This year, with obligatory separation caused by Coronavirus, it is being mounted entirely on the theater's website to show the world how the pandemic will not quench the artistic output of this fabled neighborhood. Over 150 performing groups and artists of all disciplines are participating.