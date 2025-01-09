Works & Process to Present BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present the Buena Vista Social Club, the New Broadway Musical, by Marco Ramirez with Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, and Justin Peck, on January 26, 2025 at 7pm at the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets start at $25.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born-and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy Award-winning album to thrilling life-and tells the story of the legends who lived it. Cast members perform highlights from this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Prior to Broadway opening, join Marco Ramirez, Saheem Ali, and Patricia Delgado as they discuss their creative process, with performances by the cast.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, Works & Process features artists both those from the world's largest organizations and emerging new talent. Works & Process amplifies performing arts traditions that transcend the stage, and encourage audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation beyond the stage. Works & Process programs blend artist discussion and performance highlights, with post-performance receptions at the Guggenheim Museum and beyond. During the summer, Works & Process curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.

Works & Process Artists-in-Residence are provided with commissions and made-to-measure LaunchPAD creative residencies that are fully funded and sequenced, offering 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading residency fees, and transportation to fifteen residency partners across MA, NJ, NY, and VT.

