Works & Process at the Guggenheim Announces Temporary Closure

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, cancels performances from March through May 2020, to be rescheduled at a later date.

Beginning Friday, March 13, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York is temporarily closed to the public until further notice. The closure is a proactive measure to protect the health of the museum's visitors and staff in response to the coronavirus COVID-19, and in accordance with the state and city's declaration of a state of emergency. All public events scheduled through April 30, 2020 are canceled or postponed.

The following performances will not take place as previously announced:

Mar 29 and 30, 7:30 pm: Les Ballet Afrik, New York is Burning by Omari Wiles

Apr 5, 7:30 pm: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Awakenings by Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman

May 3, 7:30 pm: Federal Hall: The Democracy Project by Tanya Barfield, Lisa D'Amour, Larissa Fasthorse, Melissa James Gibson, Michael R. Jackson and Bruce Norris

At present, June performances will still take place as planned:

June 3, Works & Process Gala

June 8, 7:30 pm: American Repertory Theater, Ocean Filibuster by PearlDamour

June 14, 3 and 7:30 pm: BalletX

Works & Process at the Guggenheim and The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum will continue to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York Department of Health. For updated information on museum hours and programming, visit guggenheim.org/coronavirus.

To learn more about precautions that can be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, please refer to information from the CDC.





