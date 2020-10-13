Working Theater Announces 2020-2021 Season, Presenting Works by Lisa Ramirez, Leila Buck, Michael Premo and More

Programming begins October 20th.

WORKING THEATER has announced its digital programming for 2020-2021 beginning late October. Opening with Leila Buck's 'AMERICAN DREAMS,' which is currently on a national virtual tour, WORKING THEATER will also feature the audio immersive experience 'SANCTUARY' by Rachel Falcone and Michael Premo, with music by Broken Chord, and a benefit performance of 'TO THE BONE' by Lisa Ramirez, a Working Theater Commission.

"Tamilla and I have collaborated on projects for many years, but our 36th Season is the first that we are co-leading the Company as Artistic Directors. And while the pandemic has been a blow to Working Theater and the theater community at large, that won't stop us from serving the workers of New York and beyond - be it through a nationwide partnership on a live digital play about immigration or an intimate sound-walk inspired by the intersection of faith, sanctuary and social justice. Engaging our audience of working people and representing their hopes, dreams and challenges on stages, virtual and otherwise, remains the reason Working Theater was founded and continues to survive and thrive," said Plesent.

AMERICAN DREAMS: October 20-25, 2020

Written by Leila Buck

Directed by Tamilla Woodard

Created and Developed by Leila Buck and Tamilla Woodard with Jens Rasmussen,

in collaboration with Osh Ghanimah, Imran Sheikh, and the Company

With Ali Andre Ali, Leila Buck, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh, Andrew Aaron Valdez

This playful participatory production will be the first to launch the Working Theater's Sliding Scale Ticketing Initiative which reflects the Company's commitment to accessibility and the belief that theater should not be a luxury or a privilege, but available and accessible to all.

The production of American Dreams, is presented by Working Theater in an unprecedented national partnership alongside eight esteemed partners -- Round House Theatre (Bethesda, MD), Salt Lake Acting Company (Salt Lake City, UT), Marin Theatre Company (Mill Valley, CA), HartBeat Ensemble, The Bushnell and University of Connecticut (Hartford, CT), Arizona State University's ASU Gammage (Tempe, AZ) and Texas Performing Arts (Austin, TX). American Dreams is written by playwright Leila Buck, and takes a page from America's favorite game shows by asking audiences to vote on who will be America's newest citizen.

Kicking off Working Theater's week of performances are several surround events including a free Town Hall featuring artist, activist and policy makers in conversation about Citizenship and the American Dream. The evening will include a keynote by Broadway/ TV/ Film actor Carlo Alban, followed by a moderated panel with Nura Elgmagbari (Portland Refugee Support Group) Richard Lujan-Valerio (The Latino Network), Juanita Sarmiento (Rural and Migrant Ministry) and actor/ playwright/ advocate for native communities DeLanna Studi (Cherokee).

SANCTUARY: November 16- December 5, 2020

A Soundwalk for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Created by Michael Premo & Rachel Falcone

Developed with & directed by Rebecca Martinez

Music Director Broken Chord

Commissioned by Working Theater

Believers and nonbelievers from all walks of life and faith traditions are welcome at St. John the Divine. In the community of this magnificent cathedral, many people have found home and sanctuary, but in a world of chaos and injustice, what does that mean? In this aural exploration, featuring the majestic Cathedral, audiences are invited to put on their headphones and take a walk that weaves together the aural landscape of New York City and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and to reflect on the intersection of faith, sanctuary and social justice.

Sanctuary is part of Working Theater's Five Boroughs/One City Initiative and is developed in partnership with the community at St. John the Divine.

TO THE BONE: December 7, 2020

By Lisa Ramirez

Directed by Lisa Peterson

Commissioned by Working Theater

With Dan Domingues, Liza Fernandez, Annie Henk Paola Lazaro-Munoz, Lisa Ramirez, Gerardo Rodriguez, Xochitl Romero and Danny Wolohan

Inspired by actual interviews with immigrant workers in the poultry processing plants of upstate NY, To the Bone examines the very nature of equality and justice in contemporary America. Featuring the original cast from the acclaimed Cherry Lane Theater production, this virtual reading of To the Bone will benefit Sullivan County migrant farm workers and their fight for a farm workers' Bill of Rights.

TheaterWorks! with members of 32BJ SEIU: February 22, 2020

TheaterWorks! is a signature adult education program of Working Theater, which teaches playwriting and performance skills to working New Yorkers. Offered this fall to building service workers at the union 32BJ SEIU, the 16-week course is led by teaching artist Joe Roland, and will culminate in a final performance on February 22, 2021.

Photo Credit: David Green

