Wolfgang Novogratz to Star in THE ATHEIST at Urban Stages

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director) with Wolfgang Novogratz have announced the limited engagement at Urban Stages (259 West 30th Street) of Ronan Noone' play THE ATHEIST playing Friday, February 28th, Saturday, February 29th, and March 1st. Tickets for the show are $20.00. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actors Fund - the national organization that has provided a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals since 1882. Tickets may be purchased via Brown Paper Tickets at https://wolfgang4theactorsfund.bpt.me or via link on urbanstages.org

THE ATHEIST tells the story of Augustine Early, a crooked journalist, who has made an art of clawing his way up the professional ladder. When he turns a politician's tawdry predilections into front-page news, the sandal threatens to undo the one person he thought was immune. A searing and hilarious play about the perfect headline, whatever the cost.

Born and raised in Manhattan, 22-year-old Wolfgang Novogratz is making his New York theater debut with THE ATHIEST at Urban Stages. He has starred in multiple Los Angeles theater productions, including: Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, where he was nominated for Best Actor at the Los Angeles Theater Awards; and as "Greg" in Neil LaBute's Reasons To Be Pretty. Last year, he had a supporting role opposite KJ Apa and Jacob Latimore in the Netflix film, The Last Summer. In 2020, Wolfgang has three films set for release: the 2019 SXSW Best-Ensemble winner Yes, God, Yes opposite Natalia Dyer and Alicia Boe; Netflix's The Half of It from writer-director Alice Wu; and in his first feature film leading role, Netflix's upcoming romantic-comedy Feel The Beat, opposite Sofia Carson. Additional film/TV credits include: Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Assassination Nation, and Grown-ish.

The production team is Madeleine Burrow (Lighting design & Stage Manager), Jaime Terrazzino (Set Design). David Lawson (sound design) Susan Lyall (costumes). Also Urban Stages team: Antoinette Mullins (Development & Literary Director), Olga Devyatisilnaya (Company Manager/Financial Administrator), Ilanna Saltzman (Outreach Director),), Vincent Scott (School Consultant), Myan Disnie Sebastien (Social Media), Joe Trentacosta (Public Relations) and Charlie Guadano (Sunshine Sachs PR).

Listing information:

THE ATHEIST

Written by Ronan Noone.

Directed by Kim Sharp.

The limited engagement includes performances on February 28th, 29th and March 1st, 2020

Urban Stages is located at 259 West 30th Street (between Seventh and Eighth Avenue)



Performance Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 27th 7:00PM, Friday, Feb. 28th 7:00PM, Saturday, Feb, 29th, 7:00PM

Sunday, Mar. 1st 3:00PM

Tickets are a $20.00.

All proceeds will be donated to the ACTOR'S FUND

Student Rush tickets are available for $10 (with valid ID, subject to availability).

Tickets may be purchased via Brown Paper Tickets at

https://wolfgang4theactorsfund.bpt.me or via link on urbanstages.org

For more information about Urban Stages, please visit www.urbanstages.org.





