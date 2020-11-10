Wendell Pierce and Kerry McCarthy Join The Billie Holiday Theatre Board of Directors

The newly elected members have been staunch supporters of the arts throughout their respective careers and their decades of work in the arts.

The Billie Holiday Theatre announced today the expansion of its Board of Directors with the election of two new members: Kerry McCarthy (Vice President for philanthropic initiatives at The New York Community Trust) and Wendell Pierce (Tony award-winning actor and producer). The newly elected members have been staunch supporters of the arts throughout their respective careers and their decades of work in the arts and culture field is steeped in equity, community, and an entrepreneurial spirit. The mission of The Billie Holiday Theatre is to shatter all obstacles and injustices and convene unapologetic, authentic voices to make American Black Theater a rigorous space that forces social change with a North Star of excellence and equity.

"Kerry and Wendell truly epitomize thought leaders who not only have deep roots in community spaces, but also have access to spaces where decisions are made that can move the field towards real change and greater equity," stated Wayne Winborne. "The Billie Holiday Theatre is at an extraordinary moment in our 48-year history and bringing new energy and ideas onto an already dynamic Board of Directors, as we look to our 50th Anniversary, is a game changer for us. We believe that theater has the power to build empathy and forge the connections needed to create a world where everyone can flourish and Kerry and Wendell are true ambassadors in that belief."

"I have had the privilege of working with The Billie Holiday Theatre through its transformative journey, as it invested in seasoned leadership, doubled audience engagement and solidified its role as an anchor in the Black arts community," stated Kerry McCarthy, Vice President of Philanthropic Initiatives of New York Community Trust. "A highlight of my partnership was collaborating with The Billie Holiday Theatre on the development of the MOSAIC Fund, a pioneering initiative led by The New York Community Trust designed to right decades of disparities in funding for BIPOC arts groups citywide. For too long, the stories of people of African descent have been unheard - and unfunded. At a time when these stories need to be amplified, I could not be more honored to be part of The Billie's work and our larger work of creating a more equitable creative field."

"From my first time on The Billie stage, to performing 12 Angry Men . . . and Women on the Black Lives Matter mural on the street in front of The Billie, I have been awed by the galvanizing force of bringing live theatre to the largest community of African American people in this country," stated Tony Award-winning actor and producer, Wendell Pierce. "The voices The Billie promotes and the community The Billie serves are critical in this time in our history and as both an artist and an activist I am honored to be a part of its mission."

Kerry McCarthy is vice president for philanthropic initiatives at The New York Community Trust, the community foundation serving New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. She designs donor services that make best use of the expertise in our competitive grants program. She is co-chair of The Trust's Mosaic Network and Fund, a funder collaboration supporting BIPOC arts groups. She is a member of the City Department of Education's arts education committee and is the former vice chair of Grantmakers in the Arts. Kerry has a B.A. from Sewanee: The University of the South, and an M.A. from New York University.

Acclaimed actor and Tony Award-winning producer Wendell Pierce was born and raised in New Orleans and is widely known for his role in the iconic HBO drama The Wire as Detective "Bunk" Moreland, as well as in Treme and in many feature films including Selma, Ray, and Waiting to Exhale. He won a Tony Award for the Broadway production of Clybourne Park and is host of the Peabody Award-winning radio program Jazz at Lincoln Center. Since Hurricane Katrina, Piece has been helping to rebuild the flood-ravaged Pontchartrain Park neighborhood in New Orleans. He divides his time among New Orleans, New York, and Los Angeles.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You