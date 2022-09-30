Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 30, 2022 Â 
Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke and AndrÃ© De Shields to Discuss DEATH OF A SALESMAN Next Week at 92NY

In a co-presentation with NYPL's Schomburg Center, the stars of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman-Wendell Pierce (Willy Loman), Sharon D. Clarke (Linda Loman) and AndrÃ© De Shields (Ben Loman)-will discuss the play's legacy and their new production alongside its director Miranda Cromwell on October 3 at 7pm. The talk will be moderated by Salamishah Tillet.

This 92NY event takes place at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (NYPL), 515 Malcolm X Blvd.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.


