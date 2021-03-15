Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 15, 2021  

WINTER'S NIGHT to Be Presented by The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: WINTER'S NIGHT will stream March 20, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through March 24, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern). www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchwintersnight

On a remote farm, following the death of her husband, Rachel Westcott envisions a new life, no longer confined by expectation and responsibility. Her devoted brother-in-law Jacob sees an opportunity as well, but their contrasting visions of the future tragically collide.

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading.

Directed by Rachael Langton, the cast features Erinn Holmes, Jammie Patton, And Eric Emil Oleson. Graphics By Katie Mcgeorge.

Photo Credit: Erinn Holmes and Eric Oleson


