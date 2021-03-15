WINTER'S NIGHT to Be Presented by The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: WINTER'S NIGHT will stream March 20, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through March 24, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern). www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchwintersnight

On a remote farm, following the death of her husband, Rachel Westcott envisions a new life, no longer confined by expectation and responsibility. Her devoted brother-in-law Jacob sees an opportunity as well, but their contrasting visions of the future tragically collide.

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading.