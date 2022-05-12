Voyage Theater Company Presents the World Premiere of DON'T LOOK BACK

Voyage Theater Company announced today it will present the world premiere production of DON'T LOOK BACK, a new play written by Adam Kraar and directed by VTC's Founding Artistic Director, Wayne Maugans. The production will run Friday, June 10th to Thursday, June 30th on the mainstage at HERE, 145 6th Avenue (enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring). http://voyagetheatercompany.org/current-season/

In DON'T LOOK BACK, God is about to rain fire down upon the city of Sodom. The Angels have sent Lot, Edith and their two daughters fleeing into the mountains toward Zoar. Their only command: "Do not look back!" Desperate for the safety of her girls, Edith finds herself caught between her husband's zealotry, her love for her family - and her passion for freedom.

"Inspired by religious texts, Adam Kraar's retelling uncannily reverberates with our current moment," says director Wayne Maugans. "Each day we are confronted with global pandemics, the leveling of cities, forced migration, extreme climate events, and now the passionate debate surrounding a woman's right to choose her own destiny. DON'T LOOK BACK weaves all of these together in a funny and intimate story of one family's quest for survival."

"Every production I've seen at Voyage Theatre Company transcends the many cultures portrayed, revealing something universal about what it means to be human.," says playwright Adam Kraar. "I can't think of a better home for this play, about a woman caught between ancient strictures and her very modern need for self-determination."

Theater blog Show Showdown cited Voyage Theater Company as one of the 10 New York theater companies that present "reliably top-notch work at accessible, even cheap, prices."

Performances of DON'T LOOK BACK are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. An additional performance will be held on Tuesday, June 14th at 8:30pm. Talkbacks will be held following the Sunday matinee performances.

The running time is approximately 90 minutes.

Starring Cynthia Bastidas,* Masha King,* Jeff Rubino,* Lina Silver.* With Kathleen Salazar and Nick Westemeyer. Producers are Michael Ngo and Charles C. Bales. Associate Producer is Tessa Flannery. Set design is by David Esler, costumes are by Peri Grabin Leong, lighting design is by Paul Bartlett, sound design is by Fan Zhang, projections are by Tuânminh A Đỗ. Assistant Director is Sarah Good. Production Stage Manager is Keri Landeiro.* Assistant Stage Manager is Lameesa Dhanani. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Press Representation is by Dan Demello / DDPR. Graphic design is by Youness El Hindami. *Appears Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, Equity-Approved Showcase

General admission tickets are $45 and student/senior/early bird tickets are $35. Purchase online at HERE.org or by calling 212-352-3101.