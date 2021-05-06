Virtual Lab Reading of JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN to be Presented by Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present the training LAB reading of the classic play, John Gabriel Borkman by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by John R. Briggs, with translation by Rolf Fjelde. LAB training co-instructors are Ernest Abuba and John R. Briggs. The 8-member cast will feature Ernest Abuba in the title role, with Richard Chang as Vilhelm Foldal, DeAnna Choi as Frida Foldal, David Lee Huynh as Erhart Borkman, Karen Tsen Lee as Miss Ella Rentheim, Juni Li as Malene, the maid/stage directions, Rosanne Ma as Mrs. Fanny Wilton, and Shigeko Sara Suga as Gunhild Borkman. The FREE virtual Zoom presentation is set for Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 6:00PM (ET).

Link to access reading: https://bit.ly/3nYnyWM

The classic play John Gabriel Borkman by Henrik Ibsen revolves around the title character, a great man who is wealthy, powerful, and revered. John Gabriel gave up love for success and was handsomely rewarded. But now, the former bank director, is disgraced and destitute after a financial scandal and imprisonment. In speaking of the LAB presentation, Ernest Abuba stated "Begin from the bottom again. It's only by his present and his future that a man can expiate his past...help me build this new life?" John R. Briggs added "The play is the relentless and ruthless pursuit of power that leads to loss and perdition."

For additional information, visit please send email to info@panasianrep.org