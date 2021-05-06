Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Virtual Lab Reading of JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN to be Presented by Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

The cast will feature Ernest Abuba in the title role, with Richard Chang as Vilhelm Foldal, Deanna Choi as Frida Foldal, and more.

May. 6, 2021  
Virtual Lab Reading of JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN to be Presented by Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present the training LAB reading of the classic play, John Gabriel Borkman by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by John R. Briggs, with translation by Rolf Fjelde. LAB training co-instructors are Ernest Abuba and John R. Briggs. The 8-member cast will feature Ernest Abuba in the title role, with Richard Chang as Vilhelm Foldal, DeAnna Choi as Frida Foldal, David Lee Huynh as Erhart Borkman, Karen Tsen Lee as Miss Ella Rentheim, Juni Li as Malene, the maid/stage directions, Rosanne Ma as Mrs. Fanny Wilton, and Shigeko Sara Suga as Gunhild Borkman. The FREE virtual Zoom presentation is set for Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 6:00PM (ET).

Link to access reading: https://bit.ly/3nYnyWM

The classic play John Gabriel Borkman by Henrik Ibsen revolves around the title character, a great man who is wealthy, powerful, and revered. John Gabriel gave up love for success and was handsomely rewarded. But now, the former bank director, is disgraced and destitute after a financial scandal and imprisonment. In speaking of the LAB presentation, Ernest Abuba stated "Begin from the bottom again. It's only by his present and his future that a man can expiate his past...help me build this new life?" John R. Briggs added "The play is the relentless and ruthless pursuit of power that leads to loss and perdition."

For additional information, visit please send email to info@panasianrep.org


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt

Related Articles
Infinite Variety Productions Announces Upcoming Events Photo

Infinite Variety Productions Announces Upcoming Events

Keith David, Denis OHare, Tamara Tunie and More to Star in SEJANUS, HIS FALL Presented by Photo

Keith David, Denis O'Hare, Tamara Tunie and More to Star in SEJANUS, HIS FALL Presented by Red Bull Theater

Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker & More Join 52 Street Project Gala Photo

Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker & More Join 52 Street Project Gala

Ma-Yi Theater Company Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with New Programming and Initiatives Photo

Ma-Yi Theater Company Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with New Programming and Initiatives


More Hot Stories For You

  • Submissions Now Open for The Long Beach Playhouse's ﻿2022 New Works Festival
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Indoor Event Capacity Increased to to 75% in Some California Regions
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!