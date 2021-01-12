Vineyard Theatre Extends GLORIA Original Cast Reading

Vineyard Theatre's original cast benefit reading of Gloria, the Pulitzer Prize finalist play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Evan Cabnet, will begin streaming on January 19 at 7:00pm EST and will be available through January 24, allowing for two additional days of viewing on demand. Proceeds from this reading will support the artists and programs in the nonprofit theatre's 2020-2021 season, with a portion of the proceeds supporting The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

The Gloria reading includes original cast members Kyle Beltran Jeanine Serralles and Ryan Spahn . In addition to being a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the original production was a seven-time Critic's Pick and received notable nominations from the Lortel Awards, Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

This reading is included as a benefit of Vineyard Memberships, in addition to upcoming season programming. All membership options and information is available at: www.vineyardtheatre.org/membership . Single tickets are currently available with a minimum donation of $25 and can be purchased at www.vineyardtheatre.org/gloria-2/

From the writer of such acclaimed plays as Everybody, An Octoroon, Appropriate, War and Neighbors, Gloria is Mr. Jacobs -Jenkins' funny, trenchant and powerful play that follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn 30. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever.



MacArthur "Genius" Grant winner and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins received The Vineyard's distinguished Paula Vogel Playwriting Award for emerging writers in 2011.