Video: The Rockettes to Introduce New Tap Number- Watch a Preview

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There are new elements in the 2026 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which will 'ring' in the next century of the iconic dance company, including the brand-new Radio City Rockettes performance number and new immersive technology that will expand how audiences experience America's most beloved holiday show. Entitled 'Ring' and performed to the Christmas song 'Carol of the Bells,' the added scene will feature the Rockettes performing contemporary tap by Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold, bringing a modern twist to the classic holiday melody. Additionally, the production will integrate multiple on-stage cameras that capture overhead, side, and front angles of the Rockettes in real-time on side-stage screens during every number. A teaser video of the new scene, 'Ring,' and the production's new camera technology can be viewed. now!

IMMERSIVE CAMERA TECHNOLOGY THROUGHOUT THE SHOW

The 2026 production will integrate multiple cameras placed discreetly around the stage to capture various angles of every number in the show and display them – in real time – on two screens flanking the stage, similar to a concert experience. Now, audiences will be able to see the Rockettes' incredible choreography and formations as if they were backstage or had a birds-eye-view, with perspectives ranging from the sides of the stage to above the stage from the venue's proscenium arches. This will mark the first time the production will incorporate screens that show the action on stage, building upon the production's recent innovations which include expansive digital projections, holographic animations, fairy drones, and Radio City's Sphere Immersive Sound system.

'RING'

'Ring' is co-directed and co-choreographed by guest choreographer Chloé Arnold (Founder of the Chloé and Maud Foundation and Syncopated Ladies, with over 300 million views online; 'Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas to All' at Madison Square Garden; 'Spirited'; 'Running Point'; 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'; 'A Legendary Christmas' with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen; 'The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show') who has also worked with countless stars including Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld, Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, in collaboration with Julie Branam (resident director and choreographer, Christmas Spectacular), Hannah Sides (resident associate choreographer, Christmas Spectacular), and Dylan Pearce (associate choreographer, Christmas Spectacular). Music was co-arranged by GRAMMY-nominated musician Thaddaeus Tribbett and GRAMMY and Emmy Award-nominated music arranger David Chase. Costume was designed in-house by the Radio City costume department, with accessories by Miodrag Guberinic of Mio Design Studio who has previously designed for Broadway ('Cats: The Jellicle Ball,' 'Death Becomes Her'), musical artists (Lady Gaga, Madonna, Katy Perry, Chappell Roan), television ('Saturday Night Live,' 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'), and film ('The Odyssey,' 'Wicked: For Good'). Visuals were designed by Berlin-based animation studio Woodblock, which created the large-scale, immersive visuals for both Anyma's and Illenium's residencies at Sphere in Las Vegas and has worked with major brands including Disney, Netflix, Apple, Nike, and Adidas.

CHOREOGRAPHY

At their founding in 1925, the Rockettes were world-famous for their tap routines. As the dance company has evolved, the styles of dance they perform has expanded, including their signature Rockettes Precision Dance Technique, which blends ballet, jazz, and tap. The edgy tap choreography of 'Ring' demonstrates the versatility and evolution of the Rockettes as dancers and athletes, while honoring the dance company's roots in tap and showcasing this quintessential American dance form in an entirely modern way.

'Ring' begins with three Rockettes appearing in silhouette, increasing throughout the number until all 36 dancers come together for the final kickline. In contrast to the traditional, musical theatre-style tap numbers in the show, the fiery choreography of 'Ring' features more intricate, rhythmic footwork that drives the music forward. In this new number, the world-famous precision of the Rockettes will be on display via more powerful choreography than ever before.

MUSIC

The transition into 'Ring' starts with Santa honoring the more than 90-year tradition of the Christmas Spectacular and the millions of fans who have attended the show. Santa then 'rings in the new,' revealing the Rockettes while the first notes of 'Carol of the Bells' fill the theatre. Heard through Radio City's Sphere Immersive Sound system, this reimagined version of the classic song will surround the audience, with the orchestration's signature bells, harp, and vocal elements moving around the venue. As with the existing tap numbers in the show – '12 Days of Christmas' and 'Rag Dolls' – the Rockettes' shoes in 'Ring' will each be fitted with Radio City's patented wireless microphones so that the audience hears the taps with perfect clarity, enhancing this modern arrangement.

COSTUME & ACCESSORIES

'Ring' begins with a spark created when the Rockettes first tap their shoes on stage. That theme expands up and out through the costuming, beginning with sparkling shoe spats, to a crystal-embellished black and silver dress, to dazzling shoulder epaulettes, and finally to a glittering headpiece. The complete look, featuring more than 3,600 individual crystals, evokes the shimmer of a metal bell, shining from head-to-toe under the Radio City lights.

The costume is fully-customized to each dancer, with the mesh, tights, and shoes all color-matched and dyed to each Rockette's individual skin tone. The bespoke accessories – spats, epaulettes, and headpieces – were fabricated in New York City using cutting-edge 3D printing technology. With 230 performances this holiday season – the most in the show's history – the costume and accessories were designed to be comfortable for the number's athletic choreography, while also having the strength and durability for the rigorous show schedule.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 29 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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