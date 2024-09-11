﻿Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Present New York Butoh Institute Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute will present the New York Butoh Institute Festival 2024: Honoring Latin American Women in Butoh, featuring Natalia Cuéllar (Chile), Eugenia Vargas (Mexico), as well as Akihito Ichihara (ELF) and Vangeline on from October 10-20, 2024. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.vangeline.com/calendar-of-upcoming-events/2024/10/10/new-york-butoh-institute-festival-2024.

New York Butoh Institute Festival 2024 Program

Performances at Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn NY 11222

October 10 & 11, 2024 at 8pm: Natalia Cuellar and Eugenia Vargas

October 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm: Akihito Ichihara/ ELF and Vangeline Theater

Panel discussion:

Women, Latin America, and Butoh

October 14, 2024 at 6:30pm

City Lore.

Free.

With Dr. Alice Baldock (Oxford University), Raquel Almazan, Natalia Cuéllar, Eugenia Vargas and Vangeline.

Since butoh's conception, women have been the intellectual and artistic force behind its co-creation. This is especially true of butoh in Latin America. Here, dancers such as Natalia and Eugenia are leading a transnational network of mainly women butoh dancers, whose works speak to audiences across Latin America and the world. Join them to discuss the previously obscured histories of women in butoh and their importance, as well as the contemporary moment in which butoh is being shaped by a new generation of women.

Workshops and Masterclasses:

Saturday, October 12, 2024, 3-6 pm: Butoh Masterclass with Natalia Cuellar

115 Wooster Street 2F New York, NY, 10012

Sunday, October 13, 3-6pm: Butoh Masterclass with Eugenia Vargas

115 Wooster Street 2F New York, NY, 10012

October 18-20: Performance Workshop with Akihito Ichihara

Friday, October 18, 2024, 7-10pm: Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday, October 19, 2024, 1-6pm: Workshop Rehearsal

Sunday, October 20, 2024, 2-6:30pm: Workshop Rehearsal

Sunday, October 20, 2024, 8-9pm: Performance in Times Square, Costumes provided by Akihito Ichihara

Works presented October 10-12 At Triskelion Arts:

KI, The Breath of Time

Natalia Cuellar. Ruta de La Memoria. (Chile)

"KI , the Breath of Time is a one-woman movement choreography that explores the transcendence of time and memory from a female perspective. Through the unique experience of childbirth, which also considers abortion as childbirth, the call of life and death is revealed, creating a poignant reflection on the essence of existence. Until the beginning of the 20th century and even today, in some countries, childbirth has been a critical moment in the lives of many women, as it is a thin line between life and death. This crossroads at the moment of giving birth is presented on stage as a journey where a woman immerses herself in different spaces and times. With the memory and presence of other women who accompany her on the journey of childbirth, she transforms herself into different organic matter, to remember and honor the origin of life, of her life,, of the one she is about to give birth to and the journey to death.

UMBRIA or the dream of the moon - An offering for Natsu Nakajima

Eugenia Vargas

Choreography from the UMBRÍA trilogy, created collaboratively between Eugenia Vargas and Tadashi Endo in 2018. Now, Vargas recreates this piece to turn it into the preamble to the presentation of what she calls "Flowers for the Wolf Girl," an offering for her teacher and mentor Natsu Nakajima, who died last March in Mexico City.

The Slowest Wave

Vangeline Theater

Vangeline, Director of the New York Butoh Institute, pioneered The Slowest Wave. This piece is not just a solo performance but a collaborative effort that marks the inception of the first neuroscientific study of Butoh, the groundbreaking dance form originating in Japan in the 1950s. Developed in partnership with neuroscientists in 2022, This piece resulted in a groundbreaking neuroscientific study, conducted in Houston, Texas, that recorded the brain activity of Butoh dancers for the first time in history. The Slowest Wave refers to the slowest wave in the brain, the Delta brain wave. This dance piece explores stillness, femininity, and the wave as a symbol of female sensuality.

Hinode 日の出（ひので) Sunrise

ELF: Akihito Ichihara and Natsuki Takakuwa

Recent work by Akihito Ichihara: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSy3neX2pBY.

