Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival

The performances will take place on Friday, 6/23 at 6:30 PM, Saturday, 6/24 at 2:00 PM and Sunday, 6/25 at 5:30 PM at the Titmus Theatre.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9 Photo 4 OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival

The National Women's Theatre Festival is pleased to present the North Carolina premiere of Manhattan-based, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David's critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within.

Written and performed by Valerie, her performances will be followed by an audience talkback/Q&A. The performances will take place on Friday, 6/23 at 6:30 PM, Saturday, 6/24 at 2:00 PM and Sunday, 6/25 at 5:30 PM at the Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave, Raleigh, NC 27606 and streaming on demand.

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls," she takes them out for one last hurrah-after all, a cancer diagnosis means only one thing: Call your ex's and try to get laid. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This award-winning, internationally acclaimed, sexy solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a three-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives-not just from cancer! With plenty of laugh out loud, heartwarming moments! Visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/ for more info.

Recommended for ages 12+. Playwright/performer Valerie David "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts-Stage III Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has had no evidence of disease and has continued to thrive. Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-and living life on your own terms. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 50 theater festivals since its 2016 debut, performing domestically and worldwide in more than 25 cities, including in England, Sweden, Iceland and Finland, garnering rave reviews and winning several awards. She won the prestigious "Act Alone Solo Show Award" at the 2021 Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland and is the 2022 recipient of The Colby Award for Excellence in the Arts for The Pink Hulk, which is in recognition of her career achievements.

"My show is not just about cancer-it's about fighting back ANY adversity in life. And what makes it stand out is its humor," Valerie said.

She wrote The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment to find humor and superhero inner strength going through her three cancer bouts, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, First Online With Fran, the Jim Masters Show! Live, Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show, among others. Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference: She raises awareness, educates and inspires communities through her outreach, engagement and patient advocacy initiatives. She raises money through her performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. The Pink Hulk is directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller. For more info on Valerie and her show, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/.

The mission of the National Women's Theatre Festival is to create, produce, and promote extraordinary theatre by women and artists of all underrepresented genders with the ultimate goal of 100% parity in the US theatre industry. They gather artists from North Carolina and across the nation at their annual events, helping to create a pipeline of extraordinary talent that will revolutionize theatre as we know it. Since its founding in 2016, the National Women's Theatre Festival (WTF) has produced 23 mainstage theatrical productions, 64 Fringe-style shows, and over 125 staged readings, and hosted over 250 workshops and panels. Their signature event is an annual summer festival of plays, workshops, and all things theatre. In 2023-2024 National WTF will mount its first mainstage season in three years, featuring 3 fully staged plays, performed in Raleigh, NC. WTF creates opportunities for underrepresented gender theatre makers to develop and practice skills in a supportive and creative environment, and to have their talents recognized. www.womenstheatrefestival.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal Photo
Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon is scheduled to begin at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm with an official opening on Thursday, June 22nd  at 7:00pm. Performances are scheduled through July 9, 2023.  Check out photos of the cast in their first rehearsal!

Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater Photo
Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater

From the late night mind of actress, writer, producer Alyssa May Gold who is best known for her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway last season in How I Learned To Drive.

Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run Photo
Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run

The Obie Award-winning New Ohio Theatre has announced that it will conclude its acclaimed 30-year run with the last ever Ice Factory Festival, featuring Artistic Director Robert Lyons' ULTRA LEFT VIOLENCE as the final show.

Photos: BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT Rocks The House At The Green Room 42 Photo
Photos: BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT Rocks The House At The Green Room 42

The house was packed and the vocals soared, as Beethoven: Live in Concert shook the stage of The Green Room 42 on Monday night. The concert previewed 10 songs from the upcoming musical, written and composed by Jad Jacob, that chronicles Beethoven's rise to fame through 70's-inspired rock. See photos from the production.


More Hot Stories For You

Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End TheaterAlyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater
Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year RunFinal Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run
The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023
Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALAEmilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALA

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100' Video
Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More Video
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You