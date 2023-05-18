Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival

The National Women's Theatre Festival is pleased to present the North Carolina premiere of Manhattan-based, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David's critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within.

Written and performed by Valerie, her performances will be followed by an audience talkback/Q&A. The performances will take place on Friday, 6/23 at 6:30 PM, Saturday, 6/24 at 2:00 PM and Sunday, 6/25 at 5:30 PM at the Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave, Raleigh, NC 27606 and streaming on demand.

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls," she takes them out for one last hurrah-after all, a cancer diagnosis means only one thing: Call your ex's and try to get laid. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This award-winning, internationally acclaimed, sexy solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a three-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives-not just from cancer! With plenty of laugh out loud, heartwarming moments! Visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/ for more info.

Recommended for ages 12+. Playwright/performer Valerie David "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts-Stage III Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has had no evidence of disease and has continued to thrive. Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-and living life on your own terms. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 50 theater festivals since its 2016 debut, performing domestically and worldwide in more than 25 cities, including in England, Sweden, Iceland and Finland, garnering rave reviews and winning several awards. She won the prestigious "Act Alone Solo Show Award" at the 2021 Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland and is the 2022 recipient of The Colby Award for Excellence in the Arts for The Pink Hulk, which is in recognition of her career achievements.

"My show is not just about cancer-it's about fighting back ANY adversity in life. And what makes it stand out is its humor," Valerie said.

She wrote The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment to find humor and superhero inner strength going through her three cancer bouts, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, First Online With Fran, the Jim Masters Show! Live, Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show, among others. Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference: She raises awareness, educates and inspires communities through her outreach, engagement and patient advocacy initiatives. She raises money through her performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. The Pink Hulk is directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller. For more info on Valerie and her show, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/.

The mission of the National Women's Theatre Festival is to create, produce, and promote extraordinary theatre by women and artists of all underrepresented genders with the ultimate goal of 100% parity in the US theatre industry. They gather artists from North Carolina and across the nation at their annual events, helping to create a pipeline of extraordinary talent that will revolutionize theatre as we know it. Since its founding in 2016, the National Women's Theatre Festival (WTF) has produced 23 mainstage theatrical productions, 64 Fringe-style shows, and over 125 staged readings, and hosted over 250 workshops and panels. Their signature event is an annual summer festival of plays, workshops, and all things theatre. In 2023-2024 National WTF will mount its first mainstage season in three years, featuring 3 fully staged plays, performed in Raleigh, NC. WTF creates opportunities for underrepresented gender theatre makers to develop and practice skills in a supportive and creative environment, and to have their talents recognized. www.womenstheatrefestival.com