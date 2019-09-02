Vagabond Repertory Theater Company Presents MY NEIGHBOR AURORA
The Vagabond Repertory Theater Company, based out of Staten Island, New York, presents the original play "My Neighbor Aurora", a modern re-telling of the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale.
Directed by Dane Forgione and Christine Conway, and written by Dane Forgione, the play, which will be performed at The Playroom Theater (151 W 46th Street, New York, NY 10036) on November 9th, 2019.
The Cast Includes:
Lucian Sciacca, Alexandra Rooney, Andrew Rosenbloom, Madeline Hoarle, Penelope Desiderio, Madeline Dotson, Mario Claudio, Christine Conway, and Dane Forgione
Tickets are just 10 dollars, and are on sale now.