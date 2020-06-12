Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch a Pathways on the Runway Workshop as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

Article Pixel Jun. 12, 2020  

Choreograph a dance inspired by what you're wearing, and take it to the runway with Deb! Share your choreographies!

Adults are asked to please take a photo or video of your young ones' creations and send them here: https://form.jotform.com/LincolnCenterEducation/show-us-what-you-made-in-the-pop-up

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Premiering every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home. For more Pop-Up Classroom, and other #LincolnCenterAtHome programming, check out LincolnCenter.org.

VIDEO: Watch a Pathways on the Runway Workshop as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Reunite to Sing 'What I Got'
  • VIDEO: THRILLER LIVE! Cast Members Release 'I'll Be There' in Support of Black Lives Matter
  • VIDEO: Renee Fleming Chats With Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD on MUSIC AND MIND LIVE
  • VIDEO: Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin Star in 10 Minute Play IN-ZOOM