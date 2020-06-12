VIDEO: Watch a Pathways on the Runway Workshop as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Choreograph a dance inspired by what you're wearing, and take it to the runway with Deb! Share your choreographies!

Adults are asked to please take a photo or video of your young ones' creations and send them here: https://form.jotform.com/LincolnCenterEducation/show-us-what-you-made-in-the-pop-up

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Premiering every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home. For more Pop-Up Classroom, and other #LincolnCenterAtHome programming, check out LincolnCenter.org.

