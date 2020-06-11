Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch a Kitchen Printmaking Workshop From Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  

Create a series of prints with Ms. Taryn using objects found in the kitchen! You will need the following supplies:

-Paper
-Suspensions (like ketchup, mustard, other sauces/condiments without oil)
-Kitchen objects (like forks, caps, lids, metal/hard plastic with negative space)
-2 towels: 1 dry and 1 wet for cleaning
-Flat surface (like non-absorbent cutting board, metal tray, ceramic plate)

Watch the workshop below!

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Premiering every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home. For more Pop-Up Classroom, and other #LincolnCenterAtHome programming, check out LincolnCenter.org.

VIDEO: Watch a Kitchen Printmaking Workshop From Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Sing for Hope with a HAIRSPRAY Anthem
  • VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: THRILLER LIVE! Cast Members Release 'I'll Be There' in Support of Black Lives Matter
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW