VIDEO: Watch a Kitchen Printmaking Workshop From Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Create a series of prints with Ms. Taryn using objects found in the kitchen! You will need the following supplies:

-Paper

-Suspensions (like ketchup, mustard, other sauces/condiments without oil)

-Kitchen objects (like forks, caps, lids, metal/hard plastic with negative space)

-2 towels: 1 dry and 1 wet for cleaning

-Flat surface (like non-absorbent cutting board, metal tray, ceramic plate)

Watch the workshop below!

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Premiering every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home. For more Pop-Up Classroom, and other #LincolnCenterAtHome programming, check out LincolnCenter.org.

