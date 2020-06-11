Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Kitchen Printmaking Workshop From Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Create a series of prints with Ms. Taryn using objects found in the kitchen! You will need the following supplies:
-Paper
-Suspensions (like ketchup, mustard, other sauces/condiments without oil)
-Kitchen objects (like forks, caps, lids, metal/hard plastic with negative space)
-2 towels: 1 dry and 1 wet for cleaning
-Flat surface (like non-absorbent cutting board, metal tray, ceramic plate)
Watch the workshop below!
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Premiering every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home. For more Pop-Up Classroom, and other #LincolnCenterAtHome programming, check out LincolnCenter.org.
