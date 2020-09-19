VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Hope' From Atlantic Theater's SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The show ran at the Linda Gross Theater beginning February 22, 2020.

Atlantic Theater has released a clip from its production of She Persisted, The Musical, featuring the song 'Hope'!

She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time!

In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids of all ages.

