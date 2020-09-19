Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Hope' From Atlantic Theater's SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Article Pixel

The show ran at the Linda Gross Theater beginning February 22, 2020.

Sep. 19, 2020  

Atlantic Theater has released a clip from its production of She Persisted, The Musical, featuring the song 'Hope'!

She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time!

The show ran at the Linda Gross Theater beginning February 22, 2020.

In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids of all ages.

VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Hope' From Atlantic Theater's SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You