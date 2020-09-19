Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Hope' From Atlantic Theater's SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL
The show ran at the Linda Gross Theater beginning February 22, 2020.
Atlantic Theater has released a clip from its production of She Persisted, The Musical, featuring the song 'Hope'!
She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time!
In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids of all ages.
