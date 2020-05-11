VIDEO: Watch a Clip From MTC's Literary Patron Seminar With Stephen M. Kaus, Scott Kaplan, and Elizabeth Sharpe-Levine

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On Thursday, April 16, members of the Patron Program joined Stephen M. Kaus (Director of Artistic Producing) for a conversation with Scott Kaplan (Director of Play Development/Sloan Project Manager) and Elizabeth Sharpe-Levine (Literary Associate) as part of MTC's first Virtual Patron Seminar.

They discussed the play development process at MTC, commissioning playwrights, and how their jobs have pivoted in the face of Covid-19.

Watch a clip from the seminar below!





