VIDEO: Watch Episode Two of LIGHT HUMOR Starring Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jorge Arroyo and More

Light Humor takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Apr. 22, 2021  

4Wall Entertainment has released Episode 2 of their new animated series Light Humor.

You would think a day called 'Focus' would be calm and productive, but most lighting designers know it doesn't always work that way... Here is a little tribute to that extremely important and often maddening day.

Watch below!


From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic to the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, Light Humor is an animated series produced by 4Wall Entertainment that takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Executive Producers: Jeff Croiter, Cory Pattak, and Drew Quinones
Consulting Producer: Al Ridella

Written by Cory Pattak
Animation by Skylar Smith

Starring Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jorge Arroyo, John Anselmo, Ebony Madry, Oscar Del Aguila, and Brian MacDevitt


