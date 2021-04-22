VIDEO: Watch Episode Two of LIGHT HUMOR Starring Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jorge Arroyo and More

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

4Wall Entertainment has released Episode 2 of their new animated series Light Humor.

You would think a day called 'Focus' would be calm and productive, but most lighting designers know it doesn't always work that way... Here is a little tribute to that extremely important and often maddening day.

Watch below!



From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic to the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, Light Humor is an animated series produced by 4Wall Entertainment that takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Executive Producers: Jeff Croiter, Cory Pattak, and Drew QuinonesConsulting Producer: Al Ridella

Written by Cory PattakAnimation by Skylar Smith

Starring Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jorge Arroyo, John Anselmo, Ebony Madry, Oscar Del Aguila, and Brian MacDevitt