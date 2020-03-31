VIDEO: Watch Clips From Dance Classes With 92Y's Musical Theater Program

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

92Y's Musical Theater program is still going gangbusters, but virtually, with regular Zoom classes devoted to students ages 3-18 years old.

Aiming to build community and skills while parents might be working from home, Director Megan Doyle offers classes ranging from a costumed tea party with sing and dance-alongs to favorite tunes from "Frozen," or workshops on how to do a pirouette and advanced tap routines (cramproll, paradiddle and more).

She combines pre-recorded youtube videos of various techniques for the kids to watch in advance, and then holds live Zoom classes where they get to fine-tune their technique with demos by faculty and each other.

Combining these platforms helps with both facets of teaching--community and skill-building, and because youngsters are often home with siblings of varying ages, she invites whomever wishes to join whichever class.

Below, check out two videos sample videos, including Advanced Tap (11+) and Beginner Tap (3-6 years old).





