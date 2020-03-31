Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Clips From Dance Classes With 92Y's Musical Theater Program

92Y's Musical Theater program is still going gangbusters, but virtually, with regular Zoom classes devoted to students ages 3-18 years old.

Aiming to build community and skills while parents might be working from home, Director Megan Doyle offers classes ranging from a costumed tea party with sing and dance-alongs to favorite tunes from "Frozen," or workshops on how to do a pirouette and advanced tap routines (cramproll, paradiddle and more).

She combines pre-recorded youtube videos of various techniques for the kids to watch in advance, and then holds live Zoom classes where they get to fine-tune their technique with demos by faculty and each other.

Combining these platforms helps with both facets of teaching--community and skill-building, and because youngsters are often home with siblings of varying ages, she invites whomever wishes to join whichever class.

Below, check out two videos sample videos, including Advanced Tap (11+) and Beginner Tap (3-6 years old).

