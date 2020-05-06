VIDEO: Touring Sisters Sing Mashup of Rise Up, He's Got the Whole World in His Hands & Let It Be

Touring Sisters, Chloe Lowery (Yanni, Rocktopia), Jodi Katz (Cher), April Berry ( Legally Blonde Original Broadway Cast), Rosa Laricchiuta ("The Voice"), Asha Mevlana (Gnarls Barkley, "American Idol" Band) and Ashley Hollister ("American Idol") have come together to create a musical mash-up of the hit songs, Rise Up , He's Got the Whole World in His Hands , and Let It Be . The medley, arranged by Chloe Lowery, was inspired as a way to say thank you to our healthcare professionals and first responders as well as inspire those in quarantine amidst this pandemic. The accompanying video, created and edited by Asha Mevlana, features performances by the girls along with friends, family, and fans who submitted photos and videos that depict their daily lives in quarantine. This creative effort is simply a way of saying thank you and that we are all in this together as we Rise Up to get through these unprecedented time.

Check out the video below!

The idea for the collaboration came after a fun Zoom date. Aside from having toured together in the past; this is the first time that Chloe, Jodi, April, Rosa, Asha, and Ashley have produced something together. They each offered their interpretations of the classic hits to create a moving performance that has resonated with fans.

In just under a week, without any sort of structured promotion, the video has been viewed over 20,000 times on Facebook alone. Partnering with Travis Laws of The Pocket Loft, (Producer of Chloe Lowery's debut record "The In-Between"), he created a seamless piano track that complimented the vocals. The track was mixed and edited by Chloe Lowery, Travis Laws, and Caleb Fischer.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You