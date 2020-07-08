VIDEO: The York Theatre Will Stream A TASTE OF YORK Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The York Theatre will stream A TASTE OF YORK today, July 8, at 4pm EST.

Join director Bill Castellino (Desperate Measures, Cagney), patron and hostess extraordinaire Jacqueline Parker, and York's marketing director Ryan Klink, as they prepare and share their recipes for a delectable starter, dinner entree, dessert, and perhaps a cocktail or two.

Special recipes will be sent in advance so you can join us in our feeding frenzy. This will truly be a delightful TASTE OF YORK.

Tune in below!

