VIDEO: The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Releases New 'My Funny Valentine' Lyric Video

Today, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization launched a brand new lyric video in celebration of Valentine's Day! "My Funny Valentine," written by Rodgers & Hart and iconically performed by Frank Sinatra, can be viewed below!

About "My Funny Valentine"

"My Funny Valentine" premiered in 1937 in Rodgers & Hart's Broadway musical Babes in Arms and was introduced by Mitzi Green. Since 1937, the song has been covered countless times, cementing it as one of the most popular jazz standards of the 20th century. While there are many versions of male voices singing the tune, the original stage version is sung by the female character Billie Smith to her romantic interest Valentine "Val" LaMar.