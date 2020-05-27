VIDEO: The Joyce Theater Hosts an Artist Talkback With Parsons Dance

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Joyce Theater is continuing its two week celebration of Parsons Dance's Virtual Season.

Join the company's Artist Talkback with choreographers David Parsons and Matthew Neenan as they discuss the works that would have premiered during their week at The Joyce Theater!

The opinions expressed in these conversations are those of the individual and do not necessarily reflect those of The Joyce.

Watch the video below!

