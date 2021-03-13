Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Seth Sikes Releases 'Ring Them Bells!' in Honor of Liza Minnelli's Birthday

The original “Ring Them Bells” tune was written by John Kander with lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Mar. 13, 2021  

Seth Sikes has released latest in a series of music viral videos. "Ring Them Bells!" is a giddy, pitch-perfect salute to his idol Liza Minnelli, who originally sang the classic song in her multi-award-winning 1972 TV special "Liza with a Z."

Check it out below!

The video was commissioned as the dazzling finale of "A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli: 75th All-Star Birthday Tribute Celebration," a streaming musical tribute honoring the legendary entertainer's milestone birthday. The entire two-hour celebration is available to stream on March 13 and March 14 and is a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Tickets are available at: https://www.stellartickets.com/o/daniel-nardicio-and-sam-benedict/events/a-love-letter-to-liza-minnelli-75th-all-star-birthday-tribute-celebration

The original "Ring Them Bells" tune, which was written by John Kander with lyrics by Fred Ebb, is one of Sikes's favorite Minnelli numbers. It's about a single girl who travels all around the world for love, only to find unexpected romance with the man next door. For his modern video tribute, Sikes penned parody lyrics with Tony-award winning lyricist Lisa Lambert and stars as a single man looking for love. As with his previous videos, Sikes depicts the highs and lows of life during Covid with brassy humor.

"To be involved in a birthday tribute to Liza was a life dream come true," Sikes said. "I knew I had to deliver something special for my idol's 75th birthday. This one came from the heart, and I hope it shows." The video was shot on the beaches of lovely Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

Seth Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he had been performing sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and in other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 26 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/

Video assistance by Jason Dottley and Lorenzo Thione
Drone by Peter Travka
Mixing by Jon Dixon and Lee Kinney


