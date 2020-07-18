VIDEO: Rebecca Naomi Jones and Kecia Lewis Perform 'Didn't It Rain' From Atlantic Theater's MARIE AND ROSETTA

Check out this flashback video of Rebecca Naomi Jones and Kecia Lewis performing 'Didn't It Rain' from Atlantic Theater's Marie and Rosetta!

Marie and Rosetta played at the Linda Gross Theater from August 24, 2016 - October 16, 2016

The show chronicles Sister Rosetta Tharpe's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history.

A huge influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Ray Charles and Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time, bringing fierce guitar playing and swing to gospel music. Tharpe was the queen of 'race records' in the 30's and 40's, who performed mornings at churches and evenings at the Cotton Club, who was a big enough star to fill a baseball stadium for her third wedding, but ended up buried in an unmarked grave in Philadelphia.

