VIDEO: Pasek and Paul Pen New Song 'Get Back to Love'

The pandemic caused millions of weddings to be canceled, leaving wedding singers across the country out of work. Match and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort have teamed up to create a new song that encourages singles to "Get Back to Love" featuring 12 real life wedding singers so the entertainers can "get back to work."

The song was written by Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman), along with Taura Stinson and Shane McAnally. President/CEO of the GRAMMYs Harvey Mason Jr. produced the video and encourages singles to join Match and "find that husband or wife (or any kinda partner)" because while you're "double vaxxed" you may still be "single AF". Match, an iconic dating brand helping people find love (and singing gigs) since 1995, is responsible for over a million weddings.

Ryan Reynolds commented: "This is a piece about getting back to love. Maximum Effort, my company, we adore and love bringing people together. Obviously Satan and 2020 brought people together in a slightly different way. Now we're trying to bring people together with an all time great song."

The song is performed by "Wedding Singers for Match" made up of 12 Wedding Singers - Anna, LaVance Colley, Char Fletcher, Mo Hebert, Scotty Isaacs, Quentin Moore, Mr. Chris Norton, Francisco Ruiz, Meredith Snyder, Dave Vives, Kelly Wolfgramm, and "ZZ" - all available for hire! To learn more, visit Match's Instagram to see their backstories and book them.

