VIDEO: Nicholas Cunningham Releases Dance Film TAKE OFF Featuring Skye Mattox

Nicholas Cunningham has released a short dance film called "Take Off" featuring Skye Mattox. The film was choreographed and directed by Nicholas Cunningham and filmed and edited by Derek Johnson.

Watch below!

Cunningham shared:

"Over the past 12 months I found that each and every dancer I spoke to had very similar feelings of fears, anxieties, inabilities, and all felt a loss of self worth and identity. Late 2020 I had the privilege of working one on one with professional dancers and noticed that when they came into the studio they discovered that their light had never left, and their passion was stronger than their fear. It was thrilling to watch and work with these dancers, because something extraordinary happened. Hope. I saw an explosion within their souls that exposed a personal journey and their love for the art of dance. I dove deep into my creative soul and decided I had to express this emotion through something timeless. I had to create and choreograph a work that resembled what it feels like internally for a dancer when that fire is ignited. When we dance once again.

Our short dance film is for those who are fighting to feel capable, worthy, and seen. I encourage all artists to seek their vulnerabilities and to keep dancing and creating. That light is in your soul and is ready to ignite. I can't wait to witness a supernova of spirits awaken and set the skies alight."