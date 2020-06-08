VIDEO: New Video Released of the Song 'Black' From THE ME NOBODY KNOWS

The song "Black", from the beloved Obie and Drama Desk-winning, Tony-nominated musical The Me Nobody Knows has been made into a video in honor of those who are uniting to raise a voice to injustice.

Set to current and historic images, the track is from the Original Cast Album with Hattie Winston as featured vocalist.

The video was created by Stevie Holland and the show's composer, Gary William Friedman.

Watch the video below:

The Me Nobody Knows is a musical with music by Gary William Friedman and lyrics by Will Holt. The adaptation by director Robert H. Livingston and additional lyricist Herb Schapiro was inspired by the anthologized writings of nearly 200 New York City students, aged 7 through 18. Stephen M. Joseph, a teacher, edited the collection, which was first published in 1969. The show explores the world of children in low-income neighborhoods. It opened off-Broadway in 1970 and played 208 performances, winning Obie and Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical. It then transferred to Broadway where it played a total of 378 more performances and received five 1971 Tony nominations.

The Me Nobody Knows spawned pop and R&B hits with "This World", and "Light Sings", by The Staple Singers and The Fifth Dimension. The musical has been performed throughout the world in cities including Tel Aviv, London, Paris, Hamburg, and Paris. The show continues to receive steady praise for the triumph of the human spirit that it inspires.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You