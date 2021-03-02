VIDEO: Michael Korte Releases WICKED/Whitney Houston Mashup - #WICKED4WHITNEY

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte has released brand new video #WICKED4WHITNEY - a spellbinding mashup of songs from the musical Wicked with Whitney Houston

The video stars Avery Wilson, Brooke Simpson, Candice Boyd, George Lovett, Pia Toscano and Sheléa. The piece was arranged by Jared Jenkinds, filmed by Amanda Ferrarese and directed by Korte.