VIDEO: Michael Korte Releases WICKED/Whitney Houston Mashup - #WICKED4WHITNEY

The video is the final installment in Korte's viral mashup series with previous videos including #HAM4BEY and #GAGA4RENT.

Mar. 2, 2021  
Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte has released brand new video #WICKED4WHITNEY - a spellbinding mashup of songs from the musical Wicked with Whitney Houston.
The video stars Avery Wilson, Brooke Simpson, Candice Boyd, George Lovett, Pia Toscano and Sheléa. The piece was arranged by Jared Jenkinds, filmed by Amanda Ferrarese and directed by Korte.
The video is the final installment in Korte's viral mashup series with previous videos including #HAM4BEY and #GAGA4RENT. The mashup features 21 of Whitney's biggest hits and 12 songs from Wicked encompassing both acts.

