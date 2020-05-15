VIDEO: MTC Presents The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show with Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker

Welcome to The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show! Today, hosts Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker lead you through a simple recipe for roasted vegetables and Spaghetti Alla Bagna Cauda. What does it mean, you ask? Let's find out!

INGREDIENTS:

-Broccoli

-Portobello Mushrooms

-Cherry Tomatoes

-Spaghetti Noodles

-Olive Oil

-Butter

-Garlic

-Anchovies

Watch the video below!





