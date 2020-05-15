Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: MTC Presents The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show with Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker

Article Pixel May. 15, 2020  

Welcome to The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show! Today, hosts Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker lead you through a simple recipe for roasted vegetables and Spaghetti Alla Bagna Cauda. What does it mean, you ask? Let's find out!

INGREDIENTS:
-Broccoli
-Portobello Mushrooms
-Cherry Tomatoes
-Spaghetti Noodles
-Olive Oil
-Butter
-Garlic
-Anchovies

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: MTC Presents The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show with Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WICKED's Kerry Ellis, Willemijn Verkaik, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, and More Perform 'For Good' in Honor of the Make a Difference Trust
  • VIDEO: Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford & Colin Hanlon Perform WICKED Parody 'Defying Quarantine'
  • VIDEO: Nick Adams Goes Live on BroadwaySF's Instagram
  • Flashback Video: 'Sit Down, John' From Goodspeed's 1776