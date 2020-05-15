Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: MTC Presents The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show with Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker
Welcome to The Out of Work Actors' Cooking Show! Today, hosts Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker lead you through a simple recipe for roasted vegetables and Spaghetti Alla Bagna Cauda. What does it mean, you ask? Let's find out!
INGREDIENTS:
-Broccoli
-Portobello Mushrooms
-Cherry Tomatoes
-Spaghetti Noodles
-Olive Oil
-Butter
-Garlic
-Anchovies
Watch the video below!