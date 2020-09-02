Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: MCC Youth Company Presents Virtual UNCENSORED Event

The event features student-written monologues, scenes, music, and ensemble pieces.

Sep. 2, 2020  

MCC Youth Company presented its annual Uncensored event online this year, streaming on YouTube.

An exhilarating evening of student-written monologues, scenes, music, and ensemble pieces, UnCensored is a celebration of the work developed by our Acting Lab over the year. Our young artists write, develop, rehearse and perform their original show for multiple performances at an Off-Broadway theater every year.

Watch the full event below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


