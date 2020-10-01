Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lincoln Center Presents a New #ConcertsForKids With La Mezcla
This San Francisco-based dance and music ensemble brings together Tap dance, Son Jarocho and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.
Tune in and tap your feet to a brand new #ConcertsForKids with La Mezcla!
This San Francisco-based dance and music ensemble brings together Tap dance, Son Jarocho and Afro-Caribbean rhythms to tell stories rooted in tradition and social justice.
Check out the full concert below!
For more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos, visit LincolnCenter.org.
