VIDEO: Lincoln Center Presents a New #ConcertsForKids With La Mezcla

This San Francisco-based dance and music ensemble brings together Tap dance, Son Jarocho and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Tune in and tap your feet to a brand new #ConcertsForKids with La Mezcla!

This San Francisco-based dance and music ensemble brings together Tap dance, Son Jarocho and Afro-Caribbean rhythms to tell stories rooted in tradition and social justice.

Check out the full concert below!

For more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos, visit LincolnCenter.org.

