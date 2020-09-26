VIDEO: Jocelyn Bioh and Eboni Booth Chat as Part of Manhattan Theatre Club's Artists in Conversation Series

The series features artists talking to one another via a virtual platform.

Manhattan Theatre Club has released a new video in its Artists in Conversation series, featuring artists talking to one another via a virtual platform.

On this episode, Jocelyn Bioh and Eboni Booth are featured.

Watch the full episode below!

Jocelyn Bioh is a Ghanaian-American writer, playwright and actor. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in English and Theater and got her master's degree in Playwriting from Columbia University. Jocelyn's Broadway credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime. She has performed in regional and off-Broadway productions of An Octoroon, Bootycandy and For Colored Girls. She has written many of her own plays that have been produced in national and collegiate theaters. Some of her more well-known works include Nollywood Dreams and School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play. She is a playwright with Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) and Atlantic Theater Company, is a resident playwright at Lincoln Center and is a 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence with MCC.

Eboni Booth is a writer and actress from New York City, where she is currently a playwriting fellow at Juilliard. Her play Paris will have its premiere as part of Atlantic Theater's 2019/2020 season. Her work has been developed with Clubbed Thumb, Cape Cod Theater Project, Two River Theater, Northern Stage, and WP Theater. As an actress, some of Eboni's credits include Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons, Ensemble Drama Desk Award), After the Blast (LCT3/Lincoln Center), Fulfillment Center (Manhattan Theater Club), Sundown Yellow Moon (Ars Nova, WP), Ultimate Beauty Bible (Page 73), Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. (Soho Rep.), The Cider House Rules (Atlantic Theater), and more. Her television appearances include "The Good Fight," "The Americans," "Instinct," "Show Me a Hero" and "Daredevil." Film credits include Larry (upcoming). Eboni is an alum of Clubbed Thumb's Emerging Writers Group and Two River Theater's Writers Group, and she is a graduate of the University of Vermont.

