VIDEO: Jeremy Kushnier Joins PATHWAYS TO PERFORM

Check out episode 5 now!

Jan. 27, 2021  

On episode 5 of Pathways to Perform, Jeremy Kushnier shares stories about his journey on a bus ride from Canada to landing a leading role in his Broadway debut and talks about the benefits of approaching industry rejection to play in your favor because "You Have to Find a Way to Win."

Check out the episode below!

Team:

Host and Producer: Kiesha Lalama
Video/Audio Editor: Blake Beshero
PR/Marketing: Randi Riggleman
Music: Jason Coll
Logo Design: Stephanie Barletto

Kushnier's credits include Broadway: Ren in Footloose, Roger in Rent, AJ Golden in Paramour, Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Leo Szilard in Atomic (Drama Desk Nomination), Eddie in Shear Madness. TV: "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest." jeremykushnier.com. Follow @jeremykushnier on Twitter & Instagram.


